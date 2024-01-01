10 K-dramas of 2024 you shouldn't miss
A mother seeks revenge for her son’s death. A gripping thriller with emotional depth
Image: MBC
Wonderful World:
A heartwarming rom-com about a couple overcoming life’s challenges
Image: tvN
Queen of Tears:
A unique blend of comedy and crime, following a quirky shop owner
A Shop for Killers:
Image: Disney+
A romantic drama about a wedding planner’s unexpected love story
Wedding Impossible:
Image: tvN
An action-packed series about a cop with extraordinary abilities
Flex X Cop:
Image: SBS
A touching story of love and redemption
Marry My Husband:
Image: tvN
A historical drama about a prince’s struggle for the throne
The Impossible Heir:
Image: Disney+
A political thriller set in the royal court
Captivating the King:
Image: tvN
A medical rom-com about doctors finding love amidst chaos
Doctor Slump:
Image: JTBC
A supernatural thriller set in the 1940s
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2:
Image: Netflix