Pujya Doss

june 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas of 2024 you shouldn't miss

A mother seeks revenge for her son’s death. A gripping thriller with emotional depth

Image:  MBC

Wonderful World: 

A heartwarming rom-com about a couple overcoming life’s challenges

Image:  tvN

Queen of Tears: 

A unique blend of comedy and crime, following a quirky shop owner

A Shop for Killers: 

Image:  Disney+

A romantic drama about a wedding planner’s unexpected love story

Wedding Impossible: 

Image:  tvN

An action-packed series about a cop with extraordinary abilities

Flex X Cop: 

Image:  SBS

A touching story of love and redemption

Marry My Husband: 

Image:  tvN

A historical drama about a prince’s struggle for the throne

The Impossible Heir:

Image:  Disney+

A political thriller set in the royal court

Captivating the King: 

Image:  tvN

A medical rom-com about doctors finding love amidst chaos

Doctor Slump: 

Image:  JTBC

A supernatural thriller set in the 1940s

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2: 

Image:  Netflix

