10 K-dramas on brother-sister relationship
My Father is Strange showcases relatable sibling bonds among Joon Young, Hye Young, Mi Young, and Ra Young. Love, bickering, and support define their dynamic
Byeon Siblings
Source: KBS2TV
I found it delightful how Secretary Kim's bond with her sisters led them to ensure her well-being
Kim Mal Hee & Mi Soo
Source: tvN
Kang Ma Ru is a caring older brother to Cho Ko, despite his imperfections. He prioritizes her well-being, showing his affection and reliability.
Kang Ma Roo
Source: KBS2TV
Joo Seok Hoon and his twin sister Joo Seok Kyung faced challenges due to their harsh father in The Penthouse. Seok Hoon was the perfect brother, providing unwavering emotional support
Joo Seok Hun
Source: SBS
In True Beauty, Han Seo Jun's perfection is amplified as he becomes a protective and affectionate older brother to Han Go Woon. Their close relationship and his caring nature are heartwarming
Han Seo Jun & Han Go Woon
Source: tvN
In Melting Me Softly, the siblings’ heartwarming bond shines. She protects her mentally impaired brother, and their reunion, after years apart, is deeply touching
Mi Ran & Nam Tae
Source: tvN
This duo from Kill Me, Heal Me portrayed both siblings and boss coworkers. Their playful fights concealed a strong support system. Despite not being blood-related, their bond remained unwavering
Source: MBC
Ri On & Ri Jin
True Beauty showcases a charming three-sibling relationship: a perfect older sister, a disgruntled middle child, and a prince-like younger sibling. Their bond strengthens while supporting each other
Source: tvN
Ju Kyung, Ju Young & Hee Kyung
The show features various characters with intricate sibling dynamics, except for one. The show centers on neighborhood families and their evolving relationships, highlighting diverse sibling bonds
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Easily recognizable by their names, these siblings from Cheese in the Trap have a complex relationship. In-ha relies on her brother financially and passionately protects him, though her efforts don't always succeed
In Ho & In Ha
Source: tvN