august 29, 2023

10 K-dramas on brother-sister relationship

My Father is Strange showcases relatable sibling bonds among Joon Young, Hye Young, Mi Young, and Ra Young. Love, bickering, and support define their dynamic

Byeon Siblings 

I found it delightful how Secretary Kim's bond with her sisters led them to ensure her well-being

Kim Mal Hee & Mi Soo

Kang Ma Ru is a caring older brother to Cho Ko, despite his imperfections. He prioritizes her well-being, showing his affection and reliability.

Kang Ma Roo

Joo Seok Hoon and his twin sister Joo Seok Kyung faced challenges due to their harsh father in The Penthouse. Seok Hoon was the perfect brother, providing unwavering emotional support

Joo Seok Hun 

In True Beauty, Han Seo Jun's perfection is amplified as he becomes a protective and affectionate older brother to Han Go Woon. Their close relationship and his caring nature are heartwarming

Han Seo Jun & Han Go Woon

In Melting Me Softly, the siblings’ heartwarming bond shines. She protects her mentally impaired brother, and their reunion, after years apart, is deeply touching

Mi Ran & Nam Tae 

This duo from Kill Me, Heal Me portrayed both siblings and boss coworkers. Their playful fights concealed a strong support system. Despite not being blood-related, their bond remained unwavering

Ri On & Ri Jin

True Beauty showcases a charming three-sibling relationship: a perfect older sister, a disgruntled middle child, and a prince-like younger sibling. Their bond strengthens while supporting each other

Ju Kyung, Ju Young & Hee Kyung 

The show features various characters with intricate sibling dynamics, except for one. The show centers on neighborhood families and their evolving relationships, highlighting diverse sibling bonds

Reply 1988

Easily recognizable by their names, these siblings from Cheese in the Trap have a complex relationship. In-ha relies on her brother financially and passionately protects him, though her efforts don't always succeed

In Ho & In Ha

