A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and finds unexpected love with a North Korean soldier
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
A narcissistic CEO realizes his feelings for his long-time secretary when she decides to quit her job
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
A college student undergoes plastic surgery and starts a new life, where she unexpectedly finds love and acceptance
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Source: JTBC
A young weightlifter discovers love and self-discovery when she meets a talented swimmer
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
Set in the 1980s, this heartwarming drama follows a group of friends who experience the ups and downs of love and friendship
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Childhood friends reunite as adults, and the once unattractive girl finds herself catching the attention of her handsome friend
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
A psychiatrist and a writer with a troubled past unexpectedly fall in love as they help each other heal
It's Okay, That's Love
Source: SBS
A successful lawyer and a personal trainer form an unlikely romance when they work together to achieve their health and fitness goals
Oh My Venus
Source: KBS2
A talented art curator hides her fangirl side, but when her boss finds out, unexpected love blossoms between them
Her Private Life
Source: tvN
A 39-year-old news anchor and a 25-year-old aspiring reporter find themselves in a passionate romance despite their age difference
A Witch's Romance
Source: tvN