10 K-dramas On Finding Love Unexpectedly

 Sugandha Srivastava

june 28, 2023

A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and finds unexpected love with a North Korean soldier

Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN

A narcissistic CEO realizes his feelings for his long-time secretary when she decides to quit her job

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Source: tvN

A college student undergoes plastic surgery and starts a new life, where she unexpectedly finds love and acceptance

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Source: JTBC

A young weightlifter discovers love and self-discovery when she meets a talented swimmer

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: MBC

Set in the 1980s, this heartwarming drama follows a group of friends who experience the ups and downs of love and friendship

Reply 1988

Source: tvN

Childhood friends reunite as adults, and the once unattractive girl finds herself catching the attention of her handsome friend

She Was Pretty

Source: MBC

A psychiatrist and a writer with a troubled past unexpectedly fall in love as they help each other heal

It's Okay, That's Love

Source: SBS

A successful lawyer and a personal trainer form an unlikely romance when they work together to achieve their health and fitness goals

Oh My Venus

Source: KBS2

A talented art curator hides her fangirl side, but when her boss finds out, unexpected love blossoms between them

Her Private Life

Source: tvN

A 39-year-old news anchor and a 25-year-old aspiring reporter find themselves in a passionate romance despite their age difference

A Witch's Romance

Source: tvN

