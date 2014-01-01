Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

November 14, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas on
forbidden love

This one became a sensation overnight. The heartwarming love story of a South Korean businesswoman and North Korean officer should definitely be on your watchlist 

Image: tVN

Crash Landing on You

Released in 2014, the story focuses on a 20-year-old man who falls in love with his much older married Art director against all odds

Image: JTBC

Secret Affair

Notable as the acting debut of Blackpink's Jisoo, the idol-turned-actress played the role of a naive South Korean student who unknowingly falls in love with a North Korean spy. However, their love story takes a tragic turn due to the problematic background

Image: JTBC

Snowdrop

Set during the 15th Century, the romance of two star-crossed lovers of a rival family will give you the true essence of forbidden love tales 

Image: KBS2

The Princess’ Man

Revolves around the story of a crown prince who loses his memory and gets married to a commoner will make you laugh and cry at the same time 

Image: tVN

100 Days My Prince

Based on the web novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, in this most loved historical  drama romance blossoms between the crown prince and a successful love counselor who is living in a man’s disguise 

Image: KBS2

Love in the Moonlight 

Starring Seo In-guk, Yoo Jin-gook, and Jung So-min as leads, this romantic thriller is plugged in some shocking twist 

Image: tVN

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Tackling the issues of the age gap, parental opposition, and class differences this is indeed not a typical Noona romance 

Image: JTBC

Something in the Rain

The unconventional love story between a gumiho and a young Television producer deals with a tragic past and many obstacles 

Image: tVN

The Tale of the Nine Tailed

Focused on marital infidelity the love triangle of  Yeo Da Kyung, Ji Seon U and Lee Tae Oh is filled with exceptional thrill and melodrama 

Image: JTBC

The World of the Married

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here