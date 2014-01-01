10 K-dramas on
forbidden love
This one became a sensation overnight. The heartwarming love story of a South Korean businesswoman and North Korean officer should definitely be on your watchlist
Image: tVN
Crash Landing on You
Released in 2014, the story focuses on a 20-year-old man who falls in love with his much older married Art director against all odds
Image: JTBC
Secret Affair
Notable as the acting debut of Blackpink's Jisoo, the idol-turned-actress played the role of a naive South Korean student who unknowingly falls in love with a North Korean spy. However, their love story takes a tragic turn due to the problematic background
Image: JTBC
Snowdrop
Set during the 15th Century, the romance of two star-crossed lovers of a rival family will give you the true essence of forbidden love tales
Image: KBS2
The Princess’ Man
Revolves around the story of a crown prince who loses his memory and gets married to a commoner will make you laugh and cry at the same time
Image: tVN
100 Days My Prince
Based on the web novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, in this most loved historical drama romance blossoms between the crown prince and a successful love counselor who is living in a man’s disguise
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
Starring Seo In-guk, Yoo Jin-gook, and Jung So-min as leads, this romantic thriller is plugged in some shocking twist
Image: tVN
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Tackling the issues of the age gap, parental opposition, and class differences this is indeed not a typical Noona romance
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain
The unconventional love story between a gumiho and a young Television producer deals with a tragic past and many obstacles
Image: tVN
The Tale of the Nine Tailed
Focused on marital infidelity the love triangle of Yeo Da Kyung, Ji Seon U and Lee Tae Oh is filled with exceptional thrill and melodrama
Image: JTBC
The World of the Married