10 K-dramas on Love and Revenge
Rugal follows Kang Ki Beom, a detective targeted by the criminal organization Argos. After his wife's murder and false accusations, he joins a biotech-enhanced team to seek justice and avenge her death.
Rugal
Source: Netflix
Introverted Boss
Source: tvN
Young, energetic employee Chae Ro Un joins a PR firm and aims to reveal the true self of her introverted boss, Eun Hwan Ki, seeking revenge for her family's misfortune.
Melodrama portraying Kang Ma Roo, betrayed by his love Han Jae Hee. Years later, seeking revenge, he approaches Seo Eun Gi, the daughter of Jae Hee's wealthy husband
The Innocent Man
Source: KBS2TV
Hardworking Hong Seol clashes with her senior Yoo Jung, who seems perfect but hides a dark side. After a year, he unexpectedly becomes friendly, leaving her suspicious of his motives.
Cheese in the Trap
Source: tvN
In an alternate universe, actress Oh Sunny marries the emperor and faces palace power struggles and a murder mystery. She joins forces with Na Wang Shik, a bodyguard seeking revenge for his mother's death.
The Last Empress
Source: SBS
The drama follows Bong Seon Hwa's journey in the confectionery industry after a difficult childhood. She seeks revenge for her family's tragedy, entangling her fate and love with Moon Sang Hyuk.
Second Husband
Source: MBC
Min Hyuk seeks revenge for his lover's hit-and-run death. Yoo Jung takes the blame but feels betrayed. In prison, she clings to hope.
Secret
Source: KBS
K-1 fighter Kang Bok Gu falls for TV talent Cha Eun Seok, who unintentionally harmed his brother. Seeking revenge, he becomes her bodyguard while battling conflicting emotions.
A Love to Kill
Source: KBS
Hana's life takes a tumultuous turn after her mother remarries, leaving her with a closed-off step-brother, Yunsuh. As they develop feelings for each other, Maya's jealousy adds to the challenges in their relationship.
Tree Of Heaven
Source: SBS
Jung Se Ro's life turns dark after his father's death and a wrongful arrest. He becomes a con man, meeting heiress Han Young Won, leading to a love that becomes both his punishment and salvation.
Beyond the clouds
Source: KBS2TV