10 K-dramas on loving yourself
A heartwarming story about an aspiring weightlifter who learns to love herself and pursue her dreams
Image: MBC.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
A healing romance between a psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author who discovers the importance of self-care
Image: tvN.
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
After plastic surgery, a young woman learns that true beauty and self-worth come from within
Image: JTBC.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A unique cohabitation drama where two individuals find self-acceptance and love despite societal pressures
Image: tvN.
Because This Is My First Life
A fangirl art curator balances her passion and career while discovering her self-worth
Her Private Life
Image: tvN.
Friends navigate life's challenges, realizing their dreams and self-worth along the way
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2.
A woman reunites with her first love, discovering her inner beauty and confidence
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC.
A touching story about living life to the fullest and valuing oneself, regardless of time
Radiant
Image: JTBC.
A lawyer and personal trainer help each other regain their physical and emotional health
Oh My Venus
Image: KBS2.
Click Here
Three friends in their 30s support each other through life's ups and downs, embracing self-love
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC.