Pujya Doss

june 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas on loving yourself

A heartwarming story about an aspiring weightlifter who learns to love herself and pursue her dreams

Image:  MBC.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

A healing romance between a psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author who discovers the importance of self-care

Image:  tvN.

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

After plastic surgery, a young woman learns that true beauty and self-worth come from within

Image:  JTBC.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A unique cohabitation drama where two individuals find self-acceptance and love despite societal pressures

Image:  tvN.

Because This Is My First Life

A fangirl art curator balances her passion and career while discovering her self-worth

Her Private Life

Image:  tvN.

Friends navigate life's challenges, realizing their dreams and self-worth along the way

Fight for My Way

Image:  KBS2.

A woman reunites with her first love, discovering her inner beauty and confidence

She Was Pretty

Image:  MBC.

A touching story about living life to the fullest and valuing oneself, regardless of time

Radiant

Image:  JTBC.

A lawyer and personal trainer help each other regain their physical and emotional health

Oh My Venus

Image:  KBS2.

Three friends in their 30s support each other through life's ups and downs, embracing self-love

Be Melodramatic

Image:  JTBC.

