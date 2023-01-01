Heading 3

june 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas on the rich-poor trope

Pujya Doss

A divisive tale of a wealthy boy captivating a less privileged girl. The drama, released in 2023, has stirred both acclaim and criticism for its portrayal of familiar romantic tropes

Image:  JTBC

King the Land 

Song Hye-Kyo shines in The Glory, a Netflix hit with a unique twist on the rich-boy-sweeps-poor-girl trope, delving into the aftermath of school bullying.

Image: Netflix

The Glory

Park Shin-hye's Eun-sang, a low-income girl in search of her sister in California, crosses paths with rich boy Kim Tan. The Heirs explores their unexpected connection

The Heirs

Image: SBS

Despite being beloved, Boys Over Flowers stands as a prime example of toxic relationships, a reminder of the complexities beneath the surface of seemingly romantic stories

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers

Jang Seon-kyul, a CEO with a fear of uncleanliness, meets Gil Oh-sol, in need of a job. Clean with Passion for Now, unfolds with quirky characters and unexpected connections

Clean with Passion for Now

Image:  JTBC

A 12-episode series starring Kim Se-jeong, Business Proposal packs a punch. It follows a woman pretending to be a wealthy friend on a blind date, leading to unexpected turns

Business Proposal

Image:  SBS

Praised for its portrayal of mental health, Kill Me Heal Me features Ji Sung as Cha Do-Hyun with dissociative identity disorder, offering a unique perspective

Kill Me Heal Me 

Image:  MBC

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young's adorable chemistry shines in this delightful series about a strong woman and her charming partner, delivering a dose of first love

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

A predictable storyline of a rich boss pursuing his secretary becomes captivating through charming characters. The series blends romance with a touch of predictability

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN

Follow the story of arrogant CEO Kim Joo Won in Secret Garden. This drama explores the complexities of wealth and character, providing an engaging narrative

Secret Garden

Image: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here