10 K-dramas perfect for a cloudy day binge-watch
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
This is a romantic comedy-drama that tells the story of a dentist who moves to a seaside town and falls in love with the handyman. This drama is set in a small town with a heartwarming neighborhood
This is a story of 5 best friends who are not only friends but also doctors who work together. This is a drama that for sure makes your heart feel better on a rainy day
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
This is a warm drama that is perfect for a rainy day that takes you down memory lane of your childhood and its neighborhood
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
This romantic drama tells you the story of a city girl who falls in love with her childhood friend. It is a slow-paced drama that will give you all the feels
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain
This is a fantasy drama love story between a goblin and a human. He needs his bride to break the course to live forever
Image: tvN
Goblin
This drama is about a young man who suffers a midlife crisis and a woman who struggles to make money and how they help each other in the process
Image: tvN
My Mister
This drama is about a woman who returns to her hometown after her father's death and meets a man in the town who owns a bookstore and falls in love with him
When the Weather is Fine
Image: JTBC
This drama is about two childhood friends who fall in love in the 1970s and then meet again in the present that makes you feel nostalgic
Image: KBS2
Love Rain
This fantasy drama is about a high school teen girl who travels back in the time to Joseon era, meets a prince, and falls in love with him
Splash Splash Love
Image: Naver TV
This is a rom-com story of a woman who disguises herself as a man to get a job at a coffee shop and later on falls in love with the cafe owner who doesn't know that she is a woman
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC