may 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas perfect for a cloudy day binge-watch

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

This is a romantic comedy-drama that tells the story of a dentist who moves to a seaside town and falls in love with the handyman. This drama is set in a small town with a heartwarming neighborhood

This is a story of 5 best friends who are not only friends but also doctors who work together. This is a drama that for sure makes your heart feel better on a rainy day

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist

This is a warm drama that is perfect for a rainy day that takes you down memory lane of your childhood and its neighborhood

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

This romantic drama tells you the story of a city girl who falls in love with her childhood friend. It is a slow-paced drama that will give you all the feels

Image: JTBC

Something in the Rain

This is a fantasy drama love story between a goblin and a human. He needs his bride to break the course to live forever

Image: tvN

Goblin

This drama is about a young man who suffers a midlife crisis and a woman who struggles to make money and how they help each other in the process

Image: tvN 

My Mister

This drama is about a woman who returns to her hometown after her father's death and meets a man in the town who owns a bookstore and falls in love with him

When the Weather is Fine

Image: JTBC

This drama is about two childhood friends who fall in love in the 1970s and then meet again in the present that makes you feel nostalgic

Image: KBS2

Love Rain

This fantasy drama is about a high school teen girl who travels back in the time to Joseon era, meets a prince, and falls in love with him

Splash Splash Love

Image: Naver TV

This is a rom-com story of a woman who disguises herself as a man to get a job at a coffee shop and later on falls in love with the cafe owner who doesn't know that she is a woman

Coffee Prince

Image: MBC

