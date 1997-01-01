10 K-dramas Perfect For A Good Laugh
This comedy series follows three young men running a guesthouse in Seoul, filled with hilarious mishaps and unexpected situations
Welcome to Waikiki 2
Source: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard to a CEO and gets caught up in a quirky love triangle, resulting in plenty of comedic moments
Based on a popular webtoon, this sitcom-style drama depicts the life of a cartoonist, his eccentric family, and his hilarious misadventures
The Sound of Your Heart
Source: KBS2
A Joseon-era prince time-travels to modern-day Seoul with his loyal servants, leading to humorous clashes and a heartwarming romance
Rooftop Prince
Source: SBS
This romantic comedy revolves around a girl who undergoes plastic surgery and enters college, dealing with beauty standards and forming unexpected friendships
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Source: JTBC
A group of childhood friends strives to pursue their dreams despite societal pressures and setbacks, resulting in a blend of comedy and inspirational moments
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2
Set in the entertainment industry, this drama follows the lives of variety show producers and offers a humorous behind-the-scenes look at the television world
The Producers
Source: KBS2
A lawyer and a famous personal trainer team up to help a woman regain her health and confidence, creating funny and heartwarming situations along the way
Oh My Venus
Source: KBS
This nostalgic drama centers around a group of friends in the '90s, featuring witty banter, hilarious fan culture, and a touch of romance
Reply 1997
Source: tvN
A skilled accountant joins a corrupt company and uses his unconventional methods to fight against the system, delivering a mix of comedy and workplace satire
Chief Kim
Source: KBS2