Hemelin Darlong

july 30, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas Perfect For A Good Laugh


This comedy series follows three young men running a guesthouse in Seoul, filled with hilarious mishaps and unexpected situations

Welcome to Waikiki 2

Source: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Source: JTBC

A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard to a CEO and gets caught up in a quirky love triangle, resulting in plenty of comedic moments

Based on a popular webtoon, this sitcom-style drama depicts the life of a cartoonist, his eccentric family, and his hilarious misadventures

The Sound of Your Heart

Source: KBS2

A Joseon-era prince time-travels to modern-day Seoul with his loyal servants, leading to humorous clashes and a heartwarming romance

Rooftop Prince

Source: SBS


This romantic comedy revolves around a girl who undergoes plastic surgery and enters college, dealing with beauty standards and forming unexpected friendships

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Source: JTBC

A group of childhood friends strives to pursue their dreams despite societal pressures and setbacks, resulting in a blend of comedy and inspirational moments

Fight for My Way

Source: KBS2 



Set in the entertainment industry, this drama follows the lives of variety show producers and offers a humorous behind-the-scenes look at the television world

The Producers

Source: KBS2



A lawyer and a famous personal trainer team up to help a woman regain her health and confidence, creating funny and heartwarming situations along the way

Oh My Venus

Source: KBS


This nostalgic drama centers around a group of friends in the '90s, featuring witty banter, hilarious fan culture, and a touch of romance

Reply 1997

Source: tvN

A skilled accountant joins a corrupt company and uses his unconventional methods to fight against the system, delivering a mix of comedy and workplace satire

Chief Kim

Source: KBS2

