10 K-dramas Perfect For Monsoons

 Sugandha Srivastava

june 26, 2023

Entertainment

A romantic fantasy drama tells the story of an alien who falls in love with a top actress. It's filled with heartwarming moments and beautiful rainy scenes

My Love From The Star

Source: SBS

This epic fantasy romance follows the lives of a goblin, a grim reaper, and a high school girl, with many emotional moments that complement the monsoon season

Goblin

Source:tvN

This mature romance drama explores the love story between a woman in her thirties and a younger man. The rainy atmosphere adds to the intensity of their relationship

Something In The Rain

Source: JTBC

A romantic comedy with a touch of supernatural elements, this drama revolves around a woman who can see ghosts and the CEO of a shopping mall chain. Rainy days make the ghostly encounters more intriguing

Master's Sun

Source: SBS

This highly popular drama follows the love story between a soldier and a doctor in a war-torn country. The rain-soaked scenes evoke emotions and add to the intensity of the story

Descendants of the Sun

Source: KBS2

Set in a small countryside town, this healing romance drama explores the love story between a bookstore owner and a former big-city musician, with rainy days contributing to the cozy ambience

When The Weather Is Fine

Source: JTBC

A unique romance drama that deals with mental health, this series tells the story of a children's book author and a psychiatric hospital employee. Rainy weather adds a melancholic touch to the narrative

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Source: tvN

This realistic romance drama portrays the complex relationships and emotions that unfold when a librarian and a pharmacist fall in love. Rainy scenes accentuate the emotional conflicts

One Spring Night

Source: MBC

This heartwarming medical drama follows the lives of doctors and nurses working at a hospital. Rainy days create a cozy backdrop for the characters' friendships and personal stories

Hospital Playlist

Source: tvN

A classic gender-bender romance, this drama revolves around a tomboyish girl who disguises herself as a man to work in a coffee shop. Rainy days add a touch of nostalgia and romance

Coffee Prince

Source: MBC

