A romantic fantasy drama tells the story of an alien who falls in love with a top actress. It's filled with heartwarming moments and beautiful rainy scenes
My Love From The Star
Source: SBS
This epic fantasy romance follows the lives of a goblin, a grim reaper, and a high school girl, with many emotional moments that complement the monsoon season
Goblin
Source:tvN
This mature romance drama explores the love story between a woman in her thirties and a younger man. The rainy atmosphere adds to the intensity of their relationship
Something In The Rain
Source: JTBC
A romantic comedy with a touch of supernatural elements, this drama revolves around a woman who can see ghosts and the CEO of a shopping mall chain. Rainy days make the ghostly encounters more intriguing
Master's Sun
Source: SBS
This highly popular drama follows the love story between a soldier and a doctor in a war-torn country. The rain-soaked scenes evoke emotions and add to the intensity of the story
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2
Set in a small countryside town, this healing romance drama explores the love story between a bookstore owner and a former big-city musician, with rainy days contributing to the cozy ambience
When The Weather Is Fine
Source: JTBC
A unique romance drama that deals with mental health, this series tells the story of a children's book author and a psychiatric hospital employee. Rainy weather adds a melancholic touch to the narrative
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
This realistic romance drama portrays the complex relationships and emotions that unfold when a librarian and a pharmacist fall in love. Rainy scenes accentuate the emotional conflicts
One Spring Night
Source: MBC
This heartwarming medical drama follows the lives of doctors and nurses working at a hospital. Rainy days create a cozy backdrop for the characters' friendships and personal stories
Hospital Playlist
Source: tvN
Click Here
A classic gender-bender romance, this drama revolves around a tomboyish girl who disguises herself as a man to work in a coffee shop. Rainy days add a touch of nostalgia and romance
Coffee Prince
Source: MBC