Sugandha Srivastava

july 27, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas Perfect For Sleepovers

This heartwarming drama follows the lives of a group of friends and families living in a neighborhood in 1980s Seoul, offering a nostalgic and relatable story

Reply 1988

Source: tvN

Hospital Playlist

Source: tvN

A slice-of-life drama centered around five doctors who have been friends since medical school, exploring their personal and professional lives with a touch of humor and warmth

This romantic comedy portrays the journey of two friends who pursue their dreams while navigating the challenges of adulthood and societal expectations.

Fight for My Way

Source: KBS2

A blend of romance, comedy, and superhero elements, this drama follows a woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO, leading to hilarious and heartwarming moments

Strong Girl Bong Soon

Source: JTBC

Based on the real-life story of Olympic weightlifter Jang Mi-ran, this drama tells the story of a weightlifter and a swimmer as they navigate friendship, dreams, and romance

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: JTBC

A romantic comedy about a narcissistic CEO and his capable secretary, their evolving relationship, and the secrets from their past

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Source: tvN


This delightful rom-com focuses on a dedicated art curator who leads a secret life as a passionate fan of an idol group, leading to humorous situations and a sweet romance

Her Private Life

Source: tvN


A hilarious comedy series about three friends who run a guesthouse and face various challenges, offering plenty of laughs and feel-good momen

Welcome to Waikiki

Source: JTBC

This supernatural romantic comedy revolves around a shy assistant chef who becomes possessed by a ghost with a strong personality, leading to amusing and heartwarming encounters

Oh My Ghost

Source: tvN

A sitcom-style drama based on a popular webtoon, featuring the comical life of a cartoonist, his eccentric family, and his hilarious misadventures

The Sound of Your Heart

Source: KBS2

