10 K-dramas Perfect For Sleepovers
This heartwarming drama follows the lives of a group of friends and families living in a neighborhood in 1980s Seoul, offering a nostalgic and relatable story
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Hospital Playlist
Source: tvN
A slice-of-life drama centered around five doctors who have been friends since medical school, exploring their personal and professional lives with a touch of humor and warmth
This romantic comedy portrays the journey of two friends who pursue their dreams while navigating the challenges of adulthood and societal expectations.
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2
A blend of romance, comedy, and superhero elements, this drama follows a woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO, leading to hilarious and heartwarming moments
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
Based on the real-life story of Olympic weightlifter Jang Mi-ran, this drama tells the story of a weightlifter and a swimmer as they navigate friendship, dreams, and romance
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: JTBC
A romantic comedy about a narcissistic CEO and his capable secretary, their evolving relationship, and the secrets from their past
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
This delightful rom-com focuses on a dedicated art curator who leads a secret life as a passionate fan of an idol group, leading to humorous situations and a sweet romance
Her Private Life
Source: tvN
A hilarious comedy series about three friends who run a guesthouse and face various challenges, offering plenty of laughs and feel-good momen
Welcome to Waikiki
Source: JTBC
This supernatural romantic comedy revolves around a shy assistant chef who becomes possessed by a ghost with a strong personality, leading to amusing and heartwarming encounters
Oh My Ghost
Source: tvN
A sitcom-style drama based on a popular webtoon, featuring the comical life of a cartoonist, his eccentric family, and his hilarious misadventures
The Sound of Your Heart
Source: KBS2