10 K-Dramas Recommended by BTS 

This romantic drama regarding a South Korean heiress who crashes in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier was praised by J-Hope
Crash Landing on You
Image: Imdb
RM, Jin, and Suga were captivated by this satirical drama exploring the lengths parents go to secure their children's success
Sky Castle
Image: Imdb
Set in 1990s Korea, this sports drama's soundtrack lingers in your heart for its nostalgia-filled storyline. Jungkook showed interest in this coming-of-age series on Instagram
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: Imdb
RM and V were intrigued by this survival drama's intense storyline and social commentary. V even broke the internet sporting a Squid Game costume on stage
Squid Game
Image: Imdb
Four childhood friends struggle to follow their dreams, but they never back down. Taehyung posted about watching the show with Jungkook, while Jungkook expertly acted out the show's most famous dialogue many times
Fight for My Way
Image: Imdb
Residents battle humans who turn into monsters; the three seasons of this show delve deeper into the origins of the apocalypse
Sweet Home
Image: Imdb
BTS members have expressed interest in this drama's depiction of youths working towards success in the entertainment world, an experience they can relate to
Record of Youth
Image: Imdb
Kim Se-jeong proves to be excellent as Shin Ha-ri, a lady who goes on a blind date with her company's CEO. This romantic comedy found a place in Jungkook's watchlist, like many global fans
Business Proposal
Image: Imdb
BTS members have referenced this fantasy romance in various interviews. They never shy away from recreating this drama's iconic scenes and humming its OST
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin)
Image: Imdb
V lent the track, Sweet Night, to this series' OST, demonstrating his affinity for the show's themes and friendship with lead actor Park Seo-joon