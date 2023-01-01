10 K-dramas releasing in September 2023
A fantasy romance about a woman who travels back in time to meet her first love
A Time Called You (September 8)
Image: Netflix
The sequel to the popular historical drama about the struggle for power in the ancient land of Arthdal.
Arthdal Chronicles - The Sword of Aramun Season 2
Image: tvN
A mystery thriller about a group of people who are connected by a mysterious event
The Day (September 13)
Image: ENA
A crime drama about a group of detectives who investigate crimes that take place along the Han River
Han River Police (September 13)
Image: Disney Plus Hotstar
A comedy about a group of friends who decide to escape from their everyday lives
7 Escape (September 15)
Image SBS TV
A slice-of-life drama about a woman who tries to live an independent life after her divorce
Hyo Shim's Independent Life (September 16)
Image: KBS2
A family drama about a group of people who come together to form a family
Image: KBS
Bumpy Family (September 18)
A historical drama about a group of bandits who fight for justice
Image: Netflix
Song of the Bandits (September 22)
A romantic comedy about a couple who meet at a watermelon farm
Twinkling Watermelon (September 25)
Image: tvN
A suspenseful drama about a serial killer who is targeting people who have gotten away with murder
The Worst of Evil (September 27)
Image: Disney Plus Hotstar