Pujya Doss

september 01, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas releasing in September 2023

A fantasy romance about a woman who travels back in time to meet her first love

A Time Called You (September 8) 

Image: Netflix

The sequel to the popular historical drama about the struggle for power in the ancient land of Arthdal.

Arthdal Chronicles - The Sword of Aramun Season 2 

Image: tvN

A mystery thriller about a group of people who are connected by a mysterious event

The Day (September 13) 

Image: ENA

A crime drama about a group of detectives who investigate crimes that take place along the Han River

Han River Police (September 13) 

Image: Disney Plus Hotstar

A comedy about a group of friends who decide to escape from their everyday lives

7 Escape (September 15)

Image SBS TV

A slice-of-life drama about a woman who tries to live an independent life after her divorce

Hyo Shim's Independent Life (September 16) 

Image: KBS2

A family drama about a group of people who come together to form a family

Image: KBS

Bumpy Family (September 18) 

A historical drama about a group of bandits who fight for justice

Image: Netflix

Song of the Bandits (September 22) 

A romantic comedy about a couple who meet at a watermelon farm

Twinkling Watermelon (September 25) 

Image: tvN

A suspenseful drama about a serial killer who is targeting people who have gotten away with murder

The Worst of Evil (September 27)

Image: Disney Plus Hotstar

