may 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas Set At Peaceful Seaside

Moupriya Banerjee

This slice-of-life depicts the beautiful love story of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah’s characters who are opposites of each other

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The poignant narrative centers around a photographer (Shin Hye Sun), who returns to her hometown Samdalri after losing everything in the city and encounters her childhood best friend (Ji Chang Wook)

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Samdalri

Set in Jeju Island, this bittersweet drama featuring Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun, and more explores love, heartbreak, failure, solitude, and everything in between.

Image: tvN

Our Blues

This underrated gem follows the story of an A-list star (Kim Ji Suk) who moves to a remote island from the city after landing in trouble for his self-centered attitude

Image: tvN

Top Star U-Back

After the death of her mother, a young woman (Seolhyun) moves to a small coastal town to reassess her life as she meets an introverted librarian

Image: Genie TV

Summer Strike

This heart-touching drama centers around Ha Ji Won and Yoon Kye Sang’s characters as they find solace in each other after staying deeply scarred for decades

Chocolate

Image: JTBC

After losing her life in the city, Lee Jung Jo heads to Jeju Island and forms a bond with the wealthy owner of a restaurant named Warm and Cozy

Image: MBC

Warm and Cozy

This energetic drama centers around four young and enthusiastic people who want to rebuild a seaside cocktail bar

Summer Guys

Image: Seezn

Featuring Kim Ji Won and Ji Chang Wook, this beautiful drama highlights the poignant love story of two young people who navigate their relationship in the setting of their past

Lovestruck in the City

Image: Netflix

First K-drama set on the seaside, this classic drama depicts the story of a woman who discovers her beach house has been sold to an actor, while she is away

Full House

Image: KBS2

