10 K-dramas Set At Peaceful Seaside
Moupriya Banerjee
This slice-of-life depicts the beautiful love story of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah’s characters who are opposites of each other
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
The poignant narrative centers around a photographer (Shin Hye Sun), who returns to her hometown Samdalri after losing everything in the city and encounters her childhood best friend (Ji Chang Wook)
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Samdalri
Set in Jeju Island, this bittersweet drama featuring Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun, and more explores love, heartbreak, failure, solitude, and everything in between.
Image: tvN
Our Blues
This underrated gem follows the story of an A-list star (Kim Ji Suk) who moves to a remote island from the city after landing in trouble for his self-centered attitude
Image: tvN
Top Star U-Back
After the death of her mother, a young woman (Seolhyun) moves to a small coastal town to reassess her life as she meets an introverted librarian
Image: Genie TV
Summer Strike
This heart-touching drama centers around Ha Ji Won and Yoon Kye Sang’s characters as they find solace in each other after staying deeply scarred for decades
Chocolate
Image: JTBC
After losing her life in the city, Lee Jung Jo heads to Jeju Island and forms a bond with the wealthy owner of a restaurant named Warm and Cozy
Image: MBC
Warm and Cozy
This energetic drama centers around four young and enthusiastic people who want to rebuild a seaside cocktail bar
Summer Guys
Image: Seezn
Featuring Kim Ji Won and Ji Chang Wook, this beautiful drama highlights the poignant love story of two young people who navigate their relationship in the setting of their past
Lovestruck in the City
Image: Netflix
First K-drama set on the seaside, this classic drama depicts the story of a woman who discovers her beach house has been sold to an actor, while she is away
Full House
Image: KBS2