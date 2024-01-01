10 K-dramas set for release in January 2024

Marry My Husband is a webtoon adaption about an unhappy wife who discovers she has cancer right before witnessing her husband’s affair with her close friend
Marry My Husband - January 1
Love Song for Illusion is a webtoon adaptation about Crown Prince Sajo Hyun, who has two personalities, one of which causes him pain whenever he touches someone
Love Song for Illusion - January 2
After finally releasing part one of the highly anticipated show, it will quickly return with its second half
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 - January 5
In Knight Flower, a widow of a noble family lives a double life. Though she never leaves the house during the day, she comes out at night as a vigilante to help people
Knight Flower - January 12
A Shop for Killers is a book adaptation about a woman who became an orphan after her father killed her mother and himself. She was then raised by her uncle, who ran a mysterious shopping mall
A Shop for Killers - January 17
The Bequeathed - January 19
In The Bequeathed, a woman becomes the victim of strange incidents since inheriting her family’s gravesite and isn’t the only one
After becoming a hostage in Captivating The King, a prince meets a female baduk (also known as go) player with whom he becomes fascinated. Though she fell in love with him, everything changed
Captivating The King - January 26
In Flex X Cop, a man from a wealthy family decides to become a detective in a violent crimes unit and use his connections to arrest criminals
Flex X Cop - January 26
Starring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, Doctor Slump follows two medical students who used to be rivals. After achieving success in their respective fields, unfortunate events bring them to the lowest point in their lives
Doctor Slump - January 27
After experiencing betrayal from her husband, a woman becomes the head of a divorce settlement office to punish bad partners and help those in need