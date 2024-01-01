Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas set for release in January 2024

Marry My Husband is a webtoon adaption about an unhappy wife who discovers she has cancer right before witnessing her husband’s affair with her close friend

Marry My Husband -  January 1

Image: tvN

Love Song for Illusion is a webtoon adaptation about Crown Prince Sajo Hyun, who has two personalities, one of which causes him pain whenever he touches someone

Love Song for Illusion - January 2

Image: KBS2

After finally releasing part one of the highly anticipated show, it will quickly return with its second half

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 - January 5

Image: Netflix

In Knight Flower, a widow of a noble family lives a double life. Though she never leaves the house during the day, she comes out at night as a vigilante to help people

Knight Flower - January 12

Image: MBC

A Shop for Killers is a book adaptation about a woman who became an orphan after her father killed her mother and himself. She was then raised by her uncle, who ran a mysterious shopping mall

A Shop for Killers - January 17

Image: Disney+

The Bequeathed - January 19

Image: Netflix

In The Bequeathed, a woman becomes the victim of strange incidents since inheriting her family’s gravesite and isn’t the only one

After becoming a hostage in Captivating The King, a prince meets a female baduk (also known as go) player with whom he becomes fascinated. Though she fell in love with him, everything changed

Captivating The King - January 26

Image: tvN

In Flex X Cop, a man from a wealthy family decides to become a detective in a violent crimes unit and use his connections to arrest criminals

Flex X Cop - January 26

Image: SBS

Starring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, Doctor Slump follows two medical students who used to be rivals. After achieving success in their respective fields, unfortunate events bring them to the lowest point in their lives

Doctor Slump - January 27

Image: JTBC

After experiencing betrayal from her husband, a woman becomes the head of a divorce settlement office to punish bad partners and help those in need

Queen of Divorce - January 31

Image: JTBC

