10 K-dramas set in Joseon Dynasty
In this Kdrama, Heo Yeon Woo loves Crown Prince Lee Hwon. Chosen as Crown Princess, she's targeted by the Dowager Queen, seemingly dies, and returns as shaman Wol years later, prompting a king's investigation and facing the queen's clan power struggle
Moon Embracing the Sun
Source: MBC
Set in the Joseon Dynasty, a prince's law mandates early marriages. After an attack, he's mistaken for a woman's fiancé due to amnesia. Their ill-fated romance unfolds in this visually captivating K-drama
100 Days my Prince
Source: tvN
In a Joseon period Kdrama, twins are seen as cursed. The hidden twin, Dam Yi, works as a maid and switches places with her brother. Tragedy strikes when he's killed during one of their swaps
The King’s Affection
Source: KBS2
In 18th century Korea, Prince Yi San planned reforms as next in line for the throne. He loves Sung Deok Im, who's hesitant about royal life. Their sincere bond holds potential for positive change in this Kdrama.
The Red Sleeve
Source: MBC
In a Joseon Dynasty time-travel Kdrama, chef Jang Bong Hwan ends up in Queen Kim So Yong's body. The series offers a blend of humor and intrigue as she navigates a controlled king, and power struggles, and uncovers her husband's hidden side
Mr. Queen
Source: tvN
Hong Chun Ki, a once-blind painter with a unique vision, enters a prestigious art college. There, she meets Ha Ram, a blind astrologer. Amid royal court intrigue and spiritual challenges, their destinies intertwine
Lovers of the Red Sky
Source: SBS
Hong Ra On poses as a man to give dating advice, meeting Crown Prince Hyo Myung. Fate turns her into a eunuch due to palace schemes. Despite challenges and politics, their love blossoms in this K-drama
Love in the Moonlight
Source: KBS2TV
In this Kdrama, Eun Oh, a government official who sees ghosts, teams up with murdered ghost Arang to solve her case and uncover connections to his missing mother
Arang And The Magistrate
Source: MBC
Min Jae Yi, preparing for a traditional life, becomes a detective after her family's murder. She teams up with cursed crown prince Lee Hwan to break his curse, leading to an unexpected bond and challenges in this compelling Kdrama
Our Blooming Youth
Source: tvN
After the King's death from smallpox, chaos erupts in Joseon. The Crown Prince and his guard search for a doctor, encountering a plagued village with Seo Bi and Young Shin. Accused of treason, they unravel mysteries in this Kdrama
Kingdom
Source: Netflix