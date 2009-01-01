10 K-dramas set in school
A fantasy K-drama about a school nurse who has the ability to see and exorcise monsters that feed on human emotions
Image: Netflix
School Nurse Files (2020)
A romantic comedy about a girl who undergoes plastic surgery and transforms into the school's most popular girl
Image: tvN
True Beauty (2020)
A romantic drama about a mobile app that alerts users when someone within 10 meters has a crush on them
Image: Netflix
Love Alarm (2019)
A romantic drama about a poor girl who attends an elite high school and falls in love with the heir to a chaebol
Image: SBS
The Heirs (2013)
A romantic comedy about a girl who transfers to a prestigious high school and is bullied by a group of rich boys
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
A comedy-drama about a high school cheerleading team that is on the brink of disbandment
Image: SBS
Cheer Up! (2022)
A fantasy drama about a high school girl who discovers that she is actually a character in a comic book
Image: MBC
Extraordinary You (2019)
A coming-of-age drama about two young people who fall in love during the economic crisis of the late 1990s
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (2022)
A coming-of-age drama about a group of high school students who face various challenges and learn to grow together
Image: JTBC
At Eighteen (2019)
A mystery drama about a group of students who investigate a series of mysterious disappearances at their high school
Image: KBS2
School 2017 (2017)