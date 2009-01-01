Heading 3

10 K-dramas set in school

 A fantasy K-drama about a school nurse who has the ability to see and exorcise monsters that feed on human emotions

Image: Netflix

School Nurse Files (2020)

 A romantic comedy about a girl who undergoes plastic surgery and transforms into the school's most popular girl

Image: tvN

True Beauty (2020)

 A romantic drama about a mobile app that alerts users when someone within 10 meters has a crush on them

Image: Netflix

Love Alarm (2019)

 A romantic drama about a poor girl who attends an elite high school and falls in love with the heir to a chaebol

Image: SBS

The Heirs (2013)

 A romantic comedy about a girl who transfers to a prestigious high school and is bullied by a group of rich boys

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers (2009)

 A comedy-drama about a high school cheerleading team that is on the brink of disbandment

Image: SBS

 Cheer Up! (2022)

 A fantasy drama about a high school girl who discovers that she is actually a character in a comic book

Image: MBC

 Extraordinary You (2019)

 A coming-of-age drama about two young people who fall in love during the economic crisis of the late 1990s

Image: tvN

 Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (2022)

 A coming-of-age drama about a group of high school students who face various challenges and learn to grow together

Image: JTBC

At Eighteen (2019)

 A mystery drama about a group of students who investigate a series of mysterious disappearances at their high school

Image: KBS2

School 2017 (2017)

