10 K-dramas Set in the Picturesque Countryside
Set in a charming coastal village, the drama follows the story of a big-city dentist who moves to the countryside to open a clinic
Image credit: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Follows the story of a young woman, who leaves behind her complex city life and moves to a small village for escape
Image credit: ENA
Summer Strike
Set in a rural landscape, a heartwarming story of a mother and son who are forced on a journey to heal their broken relationship
Image credit: JTBC
The Good Bad Mother
Set in the beautiful Jeju Island, this drama follows the story of a photographer who moves back to her hometown following a series of events, and finds solace in her childhood sweetheart
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Image credit: JTBC
A funny and romantic tale of a single mother who defies social stigma and falls in love with a police officer in their small town
When the Camellia Blooms
Image credit: KBS 2TV
Follows the story of a veterinarian who relocates to a small village where he meets a beautiful police woman with a secret
Once Upon a Small Town
Image credit: kakao tv
Set against the backdrop of Jeju Island, a bittersweet and heartfelt story following the lives of multiple people, each with their own hurdles and journeys
Our Blues
Image credit: tvN
An inspirational tale of three siblings who sets out to find happiness and freedom in order to escape from their day-to-day monotony
My Liberation Notes
Image credit: JTBC
A charming tale of a young cellist who moves to a small village to heal and escape from her exhausting city life
When the Weather is Fine
Image credit: JTBC
A coming of age story about a group of young badminton players who chase their dreams and form lasting friendships
Racket Boys
Image credit: SBS