SANJUKTA CHOUDHURY

june 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas Set in the Picturesque Countryside 

Set in a charming coastal village, the drama follows the story of a big-city dentist who moves to the countryside to open a clinic

Image credit: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Follows the story of a young woman, who leaves behind her complex city life and moves to a small village for escape

Image credit: ENA

Summer Strike

Set in a rural landscape, a heartwarming story of a mother and son who are forced on a journey to heal their broken relationship

Image credit: JTBC

The Good Bad Mother

Set in the beautiful Jeju Island, this drama follows the story of a photographer who moves back to her hometown following a series of events, and finds solace in her childhood sweetheart

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Image credit: JTBC

A funny and romantic tale of a single mother who defies social stigma and falls in love with a police officer in their small town

When the Camellia Blooms

Image credit: KBS 2TV

Follows the story of a veterinarian who relocates to a small village where he meets a beautiful police woman with a secret 

Once Upon a Small Town

Image credit: kakao tv

Set against the backdrop of Jeju Island, a bittersweet and heartfelt story following the lives of multiple people, each with their own hurdles and journeys

Our Blues

Image credit: tvN

An inspirational tale of three siblings who sets out to find happiness and freedom in order to escape from their day-to-day monotony 

My Liberation Notes

Image credit: JTBC

A charming tale of a young cellist who moves to a small village to heal and escape from her exhausting city life

When the Weather is Fine

Image credit: JTBC

A coming of age story about a group of young badminton players who chase their dreams and form lasting friendships

Racket Boys

Image credit: SBS

