10 K-dramas set on Jeju Island
A story about a stuntwoman and a chaebol heir who swap bodies after a mysterious accident Some scenes were filmed in Jeju Island
Image: SBS
Secret Garden
A story about a poor girl who is admitted to an elite high school and falls in love with one of the richest and most popular boys in school Some scenes were filmed in Jeju Island
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
A story of a man who returns to Jeju Island after 15 years to find the woman he loves It stars Lee Dong Wook and Shin Min Ah
Image: KBS2
Jeju Island Gatsby
Starring Lee Min Ho, this drama shows the perfect landscape that is suitable for a man and a mermaid story from Jeju Island
The Legends of Blue Sea
Image: SBS
A fantasy mystery thriller about a group of people who travel to Jeju Island to find a mythical flower that can grant immortality It stars Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and So Ji Sub
Island
Image: Netflix
Our Blues
Image: tvN
A story of people from different walks of life who find their way to Jeju Island It stars Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun
Despite the dark situation in which the characters meet, they become kindred spirits Myul Mang decides to help the young web editor leave the world painlessly
Image: tvN
Doom At Your Service
Love Alarm is a story about the teenage love and struggles of young people In the world of drama, people connect with each other thanks to an app called “Joalarm”
Image: Netflix
Love Alarm
Something In The Rain tells the story of a romance between Yoon JinA (Son YeJin) and her younger brother’s best friend Seo JoonHee (Jung HaeIn)
Something In The Rain
Image: JTBC
While parachuting she encounters an unexpected storm and accidentally ends up on the North Korean land She is found by a military officer Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin), who decides to help her
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You