10 K-dramas showing Korean country life

A group of people living on Jeju Island navigate love, loss, and friendship.

IMAGE: tvN 

Our Blues 

A dentist moves to a coastal village and falls in love with a jack-of-all-trades handyman.

IMAGE: tvN 

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

A single mother runs a bar in a small village and finds love with a local police officer.

IMAGE: KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms 

A cellist returns to her hometown in the countryside to heal from her emotional wounds and falls in love with a bookstore owner.

When The Weather Is Fine

IMAGE: JTBC 

A pianist loses everything and moves to a small village where she finds love and friendship.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol 

Image: KBS2

Once Upon a Small Town 

Image: tvN

A veterinarian moves to a small village to start his own clinic and falls in love with a policewoman.

A group of middle school badminton players chase their dreams and make friendships in a small village.

IMAGE: tvN 

Racket Boys

Three friends running a failing guesthouse in Waikiki find themselves caring for an abandoned baby.

IMAGE: JTBC 

Welcome to Waikiki 

A ghost who died in an accident returns to her family for 49 days to become a permanent resident.

Hi Bye, Mama! 

IMAGE: tvN 

A group of friends in their 70s navigate the joys and challenges of aging.

IMAGE: tvN 

Dear My Friends

