10 K-dramas showing Korean country life
A group of people living on Jeju Island navigate love, loss, and friendship.
IMAGE: tvN
Our Blues
A dentist moves to a coastal village and falls in love with a jack-of-all-trades handyman.
IMAGE: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
A single mother runs a bar in a small village and finds love with a local police officer.
IMAGE: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms
A cellist returns to her hometown in the countryside to heal from her emotional wounds and falls in love with a bookstore owner.
When The Weather Is Fine
IMAGE: JTBC
A pianist loses everything and moves to a small village where she finds love and friendship.
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
Image: KBS2
Once Upon a Small Town
Image: tvN
A veterinarian moves to a small village to start his own clinic and falls in love with a policewoman.
A group of middle school badminton players chase their dreams and make friendships in a small village.
IMAGE: tvN
Racket Boys
Three friends running a failing guesthouse in Waikiki find themselves caring for an abandoned baby.
IMAGE: JTBC
Welcome to Waikiki
A ghost who died in an accident returns to her family for 49 days to become a permanent resident.
Hi Bye, Mama!
IMAGE: tvN
A group of friends in their 70s navigate the joys and challenges of aging.
IMAGE: tvN
Dear My Friends