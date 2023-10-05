Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 05, 2023
10 K-dramas Similar to A Time Called You
Due to an unexpected case, Lee Yeon was suddenly brought back to 1938 and left his lover in modern times
Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938
Image: tvN
Jang Bong Hwan experiences a serious accident and suddenly finds himself in the body of the young queen, Kim So Yong, when transported to Korea’s past era
Mr. Queen
Image: tvN
This drama is about a webtoon that can go travel into the computer screen and exit it at times
W Two Worlds Apart
IMAGE: MBC
Someday or One Day is a Taiwanese drama that is an original story or original drama from A Time Called You. In short, A Time Called You is a Korean remake version
Someday or One Day
IMAGE: CTV
Ban Ji Eum is a girl who has extraordinary abilities. He could recall the memories of his entire past life, repeat his reincarnation for nearly a thousand years, and live his entire life diligently
See You in My 19th Life
IMAGE: tvN
It tells the story of a 38-year-old married couple, Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo, who fell in love with each other when they got married but now, hate each other and regret getting married at such a young age
Go Back Couple
IMAGE: KBS2
The storyline of this series follows the story of Lee Gon, the third Korean emperor of his generation. His citizens considered him the perfect leader. But behind that flawless appearance, deep wounds are hidden
The King: Eternal Monarch
IMAGE: SBS TV
Yoo So Joon is a handsome man who works as a CEO at a real estate company and has the ability to travel through time when he rides the subway
Tomorrow With You
IMAGE: tvN
It tells the story of Eun Dan Oh, a 17-year-old high school student from a wealthy family who suffers from a lifelong heart disease that means she will not make it past her teenage years
Extraordinary You
IMAGE: MBC
One day, Cha Joo Hyuk suddenly finds his life with Woo Jin gone. He is currently living a very different life with Lee Hee Won, his first love
Familiar Wife
IMAGE: tvN
