Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 05, 2023

10 K-dramas Similar to A Time Called You

Due to an unexpected case, Lee Yeon was suddenly brought back to 1938 and left his lover in modern times

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

Image:  tvN

Jang Bong Hwan experiences a serious accident and suddenly finds himself in the body of the young queen, Kim So Yong, when transported to Korea’s past era

Mr. Queen

Image:  tvN

This drama is about a webtoon that can go travel into the computer screen and exit it at times

W Two Worlds Apart

IMAGE: MBC

Someday or One Day is a Taiwanese drama that is an original story or original drama from A Time Called You. In short, A Time Called You is a Korean remake version

Someday or One Day

IMAGE: CTV

Ban Ji Eum is a girl who has extraordinary abilities. He could recall the memories of his entire past life, repeat his reincarnation for nearly a thousand years, and live his entire life diligently

See You in My 19th Life

IMAGE: tvN

It tells the story of a 38-year-old married couple, Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo, who fell in love with each other when they got married but now, hate each other and regret getting married at such a young age

Go Back Couple

IMAGE: KBS2

The storyline of this series follows the story of Lee Gon, the third Korean emperor of his generation. His citizens considered him the perfect leader. But behind that flawless appearance, deep wounds are hidden

The King: Eternal Monarch

IMAGE: SBS TV

Yoo So Joon is a handsome man who works as a CEO at a real estate company and has the ability to travel through time when he rides the subway

Tomorrow With You

IMAGE: tvN

It tells the story of Eun Dan Oh, a 17-year-old high school student from a wealthy family who suffers from a lifelong heart disease that means she will not make it past her teenage years

Extraordinary You

IMAGE: MBC

One day, Cha Joo Hyuk suddenly finds his life with Woo Jin gone. He is currently living a very different life with Lee Hee Won, his first love

Familiar Wife

IMAGE: tvN

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here