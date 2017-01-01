Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas Similar to Island

A woman infiltrates the police force to avenge her father's death in this thrilling action drama full of plot twists

Image: Netflix

My Name (2021) 

A model student leads a secret life as a drug dealer to earn money for college in this dark high-school crime thriller

Image:  Netflix

Extracurricular (2020) 

A prosecutor teams up with a detective to uncover corruption in this suspenseful legal drama

Image:  tvN

Stranger (2017) 

A man hides his psychopathic past from his detective wife in this gripping mystery thriller

Flower of Evil (2020) 

Image:  tvN

Save Me (2017) 

Image:  OCN

A girl is trapped in a cult and her childhood friends try to rescue her in this intense survival drama

A psychic, a priest, and a detective join forces against an evil spirit in this eerie supernatural thriller

The Guest (2018) 

Image:  OCN

Police from the past communicate with the present to solve cold cases in this sci-fi crime drama

Signal (2016) 

Image:  tvN

A taxi driver takes revenge on behalf of victims of crime in this stylish action series

Taxi Driver (2021) 

Image:  SBS

A prince investigates a mysterious plague that turns people into zombies in this thrilling historical horror

Kingdom (2019) 

Image:  Netflix

A detective with supernatural powers pursues a serial killer in this dark sci-fi thriller

Memorist (2020) 

Image:  tvN.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here