10 K-dramas Similar to Island
A woman infiltrates the police force to avenge her father's death in this thrilling action drama full of plot twists
My Name (2021)
A model student leads a secret life as a drug dealer to earn money for college in this dark high-school crime thriller
Extracurricular (2020)
A prosecutor teams up with a detective to uncover corruption in this suspenseful legal drama
Stranger (2017)
A man hides his psychopathic past from his detective wife in this gripping mystery thriller
Flower of Evil (2020)
Save Me (2017)
A girl is trapped in a cult and her childhood friends try to rescue her in this intense survival drama
A psychic, a priest, and a detective join forces against an evil spirit in this eerie supernatural thriller
The Guest (2018)
Police from the past communicate with the present to solve cold cases in this sci-fi crime drama
Signal (2016)
A taxi driver takes revenge on behalf of victims of crime in this stylish action series
Taxi Driver (2021)
A prince investigates a mysterious plague that turns people into zombies in this thrilling historical horror
Kingdom (2019)
A detective with supernatural powers pursues a serial killer in this dark sci-fi thriller
Memorist (2020)
