10 K-dramas Similar to King the Land
A secretary goes on a blind date with her CEO in place of her friend
IMAGE: SBS
Business Proposal
A woman with superhuman strength falls in love with a police officer
IMAGE: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A museum curator hides her secret life as a fangirl from her co-workers
IMAGE: tvN
Her Private Life
A lawyer with a cold personality falls in love with an actress who is pretending to be his blind date
Touch Your Heart
IMAGE: tvN
A wealthy heir falls in love with a poor girl. A classic rich-girl-meets-poor-boy romance with a large ensemble cast
The Heirs
IMAGE: SBS
The King: Eternal Monarch
IMAGE: SBS
A modern-day Korean emperor travels to a parallel universe where Korea is still a monarchy. A fantasy romance with stunning visuals and an epic storyline
The plot follows the story of No Go Jin, a man who works as the most popular mathematics instructor in the private education sector and a CEO who falls in love with secretary
Image: KBS
Crazy Love
The starts off with Hong-seol, a hardworking university student who encounters the enigmatic and popular senior, Yoo-Jung
Image: tvN
Cheese In The Trap
Now, while at first glance there aren’t many similarities, thanks to the fact that both See You In My 19th Life and King The Land aired at the same time, fans couldn’t help but draw parallels
See You In My 19th Life
Image: tvN
A romantic comedy about a narcissistic CEO and his secretary who fall in love
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Image: tvN