Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 13, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas Similar to King the Land

A secretary goes on a blind date with her CEO in place of her friend

IMAGE: SBS

Business Proposal 

A woman with superhuman strength falls in love with a police officer

IMAGE: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

A museum curator hides her secret life as a fangirl from her co-workers

IMAGE: tvN

Her Private Life

A lawyer with a cold personality falls in love with an actress who is pretending to be his blind date

Touch Your Heart 

IMAGE: tvN

A wealthy heir falls in love with a poor girl. A classic rich-girl-meets-poor-boy romance with a large ensemble cast

The Heirs 

IMAGE: SBS

The King: Eternal Monarch 

IMAGE: SBS

A modern-day Korean emperor travels to a parallel universe where Korea is still a monarchy. A fantasy romance with stunning visuals and an epic storyline

The plot follows the story of No Go Jin, a man who works as the most popular mathematics instructor in the private education sector and a CEO who falls in love with secretary

Image: KBS

Crazy Love

The starts off with Hong-seol, a hardworking university student who encounters the enigmatic and popular senior, Yoo-Jung

Image: tvN

Cheese In The Trap

Now, while at first glance there aren’t many similarities, thanks to the fact that both See You In My 19th Life and King The Land aired at the same time, fans couldn’t help but draw parallels

See You In My 19th Life 

Image: tvN

A romantic comedy about a narcissistic CEO and his secretary who fall in love

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? 

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here