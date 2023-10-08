Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 08, 2023

10 K-dramas Similar to Love to Hate You

After going on a blind date in her best friend's place, Shin Ha Ri finds herself entangled in a fake dating contract with her CEO, Kang Tae Mu 

Image: SBS

Business Proposal 

After losing her job and dealing with a breakup, Yoon Hye Jin moves to a seaside village where she meets handyman Hong Doo Sik

Image:   tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Sung Deok-mi is a curator at an art gallery who secretly runs a fansite for her favorite K-pop idol. She meets Ryan Gold, a famous chaebol who is trying to keep his identity a secret

Her Private Life 

Image: tvN

Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress, accidentally crash-lands in North Korea, where she is found by Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok

Crash Landing on You 

Image: tvN

Lee Young-Joon is a successful businessman who has been working with his secretary, Kim Mi-so, for nine years. When Kim Mi-so announces her resignation, Lee Young Joon must find a way to keep her 

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

Image:  tvN

Do Bong-soon is a woman who was born with superhuman strength. She uses her strength to become a bodyguard for Ahn Min-hyuk, a CEO who is being threatened

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon 

Image: JTBC

A former child star who has become overweight and insecure runs into her childhood best friend, who is now a handsome and successful CEO 

She Was Pretty 

Image:  MBC

A tomboy pretends to be a boy to get a job at a coffee shop run by a handsome coffee prince. They fall in love, but she has to keep her secret identity

Coffee Prince

Image: MBC

A former beauty queen, who has become overweight and depressed, is helped by a handsome personal trainer to get her life back on track. They fall in love, but her past comes back to haunt her

Oh My Venus

Image:  KBS2

A woman with amnesia meets a man who helped her after an accident, but they forget about each other. Three years later, they meet again, and he is now her boss. 

My Secret Romance

Image: OCN

