Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 08, 2023
10 K-dramas Similar to Love to Hate You
After going on a blind date in her best friend's place, Shin Ha Ri finds herself entangled in a fake dating contract with her CEO, Kang Tae Mu
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
After losing her job and dealing with a breakup, Yoon Hye Jin moves to a seaside village where she meets handyman Hong Doo Sik
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Sung Deok-mi is a curator at an art gallery who secretly runs a fansite for her favorite K-pop idol. She meets Ryan Gold, a famous chaebol who is trying to keep his identity a secret
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress, accidentally crash-lands in North Korea, where she is found by Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Lee Young-Joon is a successful businessman who has been working with his secretary, Kim Mi-so, for nine years. When Kim Mi-so announces her resignation, Lee Young Joon must find a way to keep her
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
Do Bong-soon is a woman who was born with superhuman strength. She uses her strength to become a bodyguard for Ahn Min-hyuk, a CEO who is being threatened
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
A former child star who has become overweight and insecure runs into her childhood best friend, who is now a handsome and successful CEO
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC
A tomboy pretends to be a boy to get a job at a coffee shop run by a handsome coffee prince. They fall in love, but she has to keep her secret identity
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC
A former beauty queen, who has become overweight and depressed, is helped by a handsome personal trainer to get her life back on track. They fall in love, but her past comes back to haunt her
Oh My Venus
Image: KBS2
A woman with amnesia meets a man who helped her after an accident, but they forget about each other. Three years later, they meet again, and he is now her boss.
My Secret Romance
Image: OCN
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.