Pujya Doss

 October 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas similar to Nevertheless

A sci-fi romance about a mobile app that alerts users when someone within a 10-meter radius has a crush on them

Image: Netflix 

Love Alarm 

A heartwarming romance between a track and field athlete and a translator, who find solace in each other's company as they learn to communicate their feelings

 Image: JTBC 

Run On

A quirky romance between a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse

Image: tvN 

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer

Image: tvN 

Crash Landing on You 

A heartwarming romance between a dentist from Seoul and a jack-of-all-trades handyman in a seaside village

Image: tvN 

Home Town Cha Cha Cha 

A romantic comedy about two employees at the Korea Meteorological Administration who fall in love while working together to predict the weather

Image: JTBC 

Forecasting Love and Weather 

A melodrama about a woman who gets caught in a love triangle with two brothers, one of whom is hiding a dark secret

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes 

Image: tvN 

A melodrama about two childhood friends who reunite as adults and fall in love, despite knowing that their relationship is doomed from the start

Image: KBS2 

Uncontrollably Fond 

A romantic drama about a group of college students who get involved in a dangerous game of love and seduction

The Great Seducer 

Image: MBC 

A romantic thriller about a college student who gets involved in a complicated relationship with her wealthy and mysterious senior

 Image: tvN 

Cheese in the Trap

