10 K-dramas similar to Nevertheless
A sci-fi romance about a mobile app that alerts users when someone within a 10-meter radius has a crush on them
Love Alarm
A heartwarming romance between a track and field athlete and a translator, who find solace in each other's company as they learn to communicate their feelings
Run On
A quirky romance between a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer
Crash Landing on You
A heartwarming romance between a dentist from Seoul and a jack-of-all-trades handyman in a seaside village
Home Town Cha Cha Cha
A romantic comedy about two employees at the Korea Meteorological Administration who fall in love while working together to predict the weather
Forecasting Love and Weather
A melodrama about a woman who gets caught in a love triangle with two brothers, one of whom is hiding a dark secret
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
A melodrama about two childhood friends who reunite as adults and fall in love, despite knowing that their relationship is doomed from the start
Uncontrollably Fond
A romantic drama about a group of college students who get involved in a dangerous game of love and seduction
The Great Seducer
A romantic thriller about a college student who gets involved in a complicated relationship with her wealthy and mysterious senior
Cheese in the Trap