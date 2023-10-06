Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 06, 2023
10 K-dramas Similar to Reborn Rich
A young man's revenge against a powerful conglomerate that caused his father's death, and his journey to open a successful restaurant in the Itaewon district of Seoul
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
A prosecutor is given a second chance to live after being murdered, and he uses this opportunity to take down a powerful corrupt politician
Again My Life
Image: SBS
A poor student exchanges his golden spoon with a wealthy student's, switching their lives in the process
The Golden Spoon
Image: MBC
A young woman joins a powerful gang to avenge her father's death, but she soon finds herself caught up in a dangerous game of power and betrayal
My Name
Image: Netflix
A former victim of school violence seeks revenge on her bullies by becoming their child's homeroom teacher
The Glory
Image: Netflix
A mafia consigliere returns to Korea to retrieve a hidden treasure, but he soon gets involved in a fight against a corrupt corporation
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Four wealthy families living in the SKY Castle neighborhood go to extreme lengths to ensure their children's success
SKY Castle
Image: JTBC
Three wealthy families living in a luxurious penthouse apartment complex engage in a fierce battle for power and revenge
Penthouse: War in Life
Image: SBS
Two chaebol women fight to protect their loved ones and their family's fortune from scheming outsiders
Mine
Image: tvN
A wealthy CEO and a poor stunt woman switch bodies, and they must learn to live in each other's shoes
Secret Garden
Image: SBS
