OCTOBER 06, 2023

10 K-dramas Similar to Reborn Rich

A young man's revenge against a powerful conglomerate that caused his father's death, and his journey to open a successful restaurant in the Itaewon district of Seoul

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

A prosecutor is given a second chance to live after being murdered, and he uses this opportunity to take down a powerful corrupt politician

Again My Life

Image: SBS

A poor student exchanges his golden spoon with a wealthy student's, switching their lives in the process

The Golden Spoon

Image: MBC

A young woman joins a powerful gang to avenge her father's death, but she soon finds herself caught up in a dangerous game of power and betrayal

My Name 

Image: Netflix

A former victim of school violence seeks revenge on her bullies by becoming their child's homeroom teacher

The Glory

Image: Netflix

A mafia consigliere returns to Korea to retrieve a hidden treasure, but he soon gets involved in a fight against a corrupt corporation

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

Four wealthy families living in the SKY Castle neighborhood go to extreme lengths to ensure their children's success

SKY Castle

Image: JTBC

Three wealthy families living in a luxurious penthouse apartment complex engage in a fierce battle for power and revenge

Penthouse: War in Life 

Image: SBS

Two chaebol women fight to protect their loved ones and their family's fortune from scheming outsiders

Mine

Image: tvN

A wealthy CEO and a poor stunt woman switch bodies, and they must learn to live in each other's shoes

Secret Garden

Image: SBS

