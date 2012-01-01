Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 10, 2023

10 K-dramas similar to Revenant

A man tries to protect his beloved from a killer while helping the police solve the case

Image: tvN

Ghost (2012) 

A present-day detective and a past-day detective communicate via walkie-talkie to solve crimes

Image: tvN

Signal (2016) 

A detective from the past travels through time to solve a serial murder case in the present

Image: - OCN

Tunnel (2017) 

A detective wakes up in the past with no memory of how he got there

Image: - OCN

Life on Mars (2018) 


A prosecutor with no emotions investigates a mysterious murder case

Image: - tvN

Stranger (2017) 


A top NIS agent goes missing and returns a year later with no memory of what happened

Image: - MBC

The Veil (2021) 

A soldier investigates the illegal practices of the military's Deserter Pursuit Unit

Image: - Netflix

D.P. (2021) 

A woman joins a gang to get revenge for her father's death, but she soon finds herself caught up in a dangerous game

Image: - Netflix

My Name (2021) 

A young man with Asperger's syndrome and his uncle run a trauma cleaning service, where they help people to declutter their lives and move on from their past

Image:  - Netflix

Move to Heaven (2021)

A group of rangers on Mount Jiri investigate mysterious accidents and discover a dark secret that has been hidden for generations

Image: - tvN

Jirisan (2021) 

