10 K-dramas similar to Revenant
A man tries to protect his beloved from a killer while helping the police solve the case
Image: tvN
Ghost (2012)
A present-day detective and a past-day detective communicate via walkie-talkie to solve crimes
Image: tvN
Signal (2016)
A detective from the past travels through time to solve a serial murder case in the present
Image: - OCN
Tunnel (2017)
A detective wakes up in the past with no memory of how he got there
Image: - OCN
Life on Mars (2018)
A prosecutor with no emotions investigates a mysterious murder case
Image: - tvN
Stranger (2017)
A top NIS agent goes missing and returns a year later with no memory of what happened
Image: - MBC
The Veil (2021)
A soldier investigates the illegal practices of the military's Deserter Pursuit Unit
Image: - Netflix
D.P. (2021)
A woman joins a gang to get revenge for her father's death, but she soon finds herself caught up in a dangerous game
Image: - Netflix
My Name (2021)
A young man with Asperger's syndrome and his uncle run a trauma cleaning service, where they help people to declutter their lives and move on from their past
Image: - Netflix
Move to Heaven (2021)
Click Here
A group of rangers on Mount Jiri investigate mysterious accidents and discover a dark secret that has been hidden for generations
Image: - tvN
Jirisan (2021)