Pujya Doss

October 02,2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas similar to Summer Strike

A city gal finds love and healing in a seaside village, with the help of a jack-of-all-trades handyman

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Five best friends reunite as doctors at the same hospital, where they navigate love, loss, and life's ups and downs together

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

A contract marriage between a homeowner and a tenant blossoms into unexpected love

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life 

Two ex-lovers reunite after a documentary they filmed 10 years ago goes viral, forcing them to confront their past and their feelings for each other

Image: SBS

Our Beloved Summer 

Three best friends in their 30s face love, loss, and friendship together, as they navigate this pivotal chapter in their lives

Image: JTBC

Thirty-Nine 

Three siblings trapped in their lives seek freedom and healing in the most unexpected places

Image: JTBC

My Liberation Notes 

A young man with autism spectrum disorder and his uncle started a trauma cleaning company, where they help people heal from their emotional wounds

Image: Netflix

Move to Heaven 

A single mother and a pharmacist fall in love, despite their different circumstances

Image: tvN

One Spring Night 

A cellist returns to her hometown to heal, where she meets a bookstore owner who helps her find beauty and meaning in life again

Image: JTBC

When the Weather Is Fine 

A middle school badminton team fights to save their club and achieve their dreams, with the help of their passionate coach

Image: SBS

Racket Boys 

