10 K-dramas similar to Summer Strike
A city gal finds love and healing in a seaside village, with the help of a jack-of-all-trades handyman
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Five best friends reunite as doctors at the same hospital, where they navigate love, loss, and life's ups and downs together
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A contract marriage between a homeowner and a tenant blossoms into unexpected love
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life
Two ex-lovers reunite after a documentary they filmed 10 years ago goes viral, forcing them to confront their past and their feelings for each other
Image: SBS
Our Beloved Summer
Three best friends in their 30s face love, loss, and friendship together, as they navigate this pivotal chapter in their lives
Image: JTBC
Thirty-Nine
Three siblings trapped in their lives seek freedom and healing in the most unexpected places
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
A young man with autism spectrum disorder and his uncle started a trauma cleaning company, where they help people heal from their emotional wounds
Image: Netflix
Move to Heaven
A single mother and a pharmacist fall in love, despite their different circumstances
Image: tvN
One Spring Night
A cellist returns to her hometown to heal, where she meets a bookstore owner who helps her find beauty and meaning in life again
Image: JTBC
When the Weather Is Fine
A middle school badminton team fights to save their club and achieve their dreams, with the help of their passionate coach
Image: SBS
Racket Boys