Pujya Doss

January 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas So Good You'll Need a Vacation

A South Korean heiress lands in North Korea, igniting a cross-border romance filled with humor and heart. A captivating journey. 

Image:  tvN.

Crash Landing on You

A transcendent fantasy romance with a goblin, a grim reaper, and their entwined destinies. Striking visuals, poignant storytelling, and stellar performances

Image:  tvN.

Goblin

Love blooms amidst military operations as a surgeon and a special forces captain navigate danger and emotions. A gripping blend of romance and action

Image:  KBS.

Descendants of the Sun

A resilient underdog opens a bar in Seoul's vibrant Itaewon district, pursuing success and justice. Empowering, socially relevant, and emotionally resonant

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC.

A haunted hotel owner, bound by a tragic past, encounters supernatural guests. Mesmerizing visuals, a captivating plot, and IU's stellar performance

Hotel Del Luna

Image:  tvN.

Reply 1988:

Image:  tvN.

Nostalgic and heartwarming, this series follows a group of friends growing up in 1988 Seoul. Rich in emotion and humor

A fantastical body-swap romance between a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO. Quirky, hilarious, and heartwarming

Secret Garden

Image:  SBS.

A poignant exploration of life's struggles as three middle-aged siblings face challenges. Deeply moving, with superb performances

My Mister

Image:  tvN.

A petite woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard, balancing romance and crime-solving. Witty, adorable, and action-packed

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image:  JTBC.

Set in the early 1900s, this epic unfolds love and patriotism amidst political turmoil. Stunning cinematography, intense storytelling, and complex characters

Mr. Sunshine

Image:  tvN.

