10 K-dramas So Good You'll Need a Vacation
A South Korean heiress lands in North Korea, igniting a cross-border romance filled with humor and heart. A captivating journey.
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
A transcendent fantasy romance with a goblin, a grim reaper, and their entwined destinies. Striking visuals, poignant storytelling, and stellar performances
Image: tvN.
Goblin
Love blooms amidst military operations as a surgeon and a special forces captain navigate danger and emotions. A gripping blend of romance and action
Image: KBS.
Descendants of the Sun
A resilient underdog opens a bar in Seoul's vibrant Itaewon district, pursuing success and justice. Empowering, socially relevant, and emotionally resonant
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC.
A haunted hotel owner, bound by a tragic past, encounters supernatural guests. Mesmerizing visuals, a captivating plot, and IU's stellar performance
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN.
Reply 1988:
Image: tvN.
Nostalgic and heartwarming, this series follows a group of friends growing up in 1988 Seoul. Rich in emotion and humor
A fantastical body-swap romance between a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO. Quirky, hilarious, and heartwarming
Secret Garden
Image: SBS.
A poignant exploration of life's struggles as three middle-aged siblings face challenges. Deeply moving, with superb performances
My Mister
Image: tvN.
A petite woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard, balancing romance and crime-solving. Witty, adorable, and action-packed
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC.
Click Here
Set in the early 1900s, this epic unfolds love and patriotism amidst political turmoil. Stunning cinematography, intense storytelling, and complex characters
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN.