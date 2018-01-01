10 K-dramas Starring Lee Do Hyun
Pujya Doss
Lee Do Hyun plays Go Chung Myung, the former lover of the enigmatic hotel owner Jang Man Wol. His portrayal leaves a lasting impact despite limited screen time
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna (2019)
Lee Do Hyun stars as Hong Dae Young, a man who magically transforms back to his 18-year-old self. His performance showcases his versatility and emotional depth
Image: JTBC
18 Again (2020)
In this Netflix original series, Lee Do Hyun plays Lee Eun Hyuk, a medical student and the leader of the survivors. His role demonstrates his exceptional acting range
Sweet Home (2020)
Image: Netflix
Lee Do Hyun portrays Hwang Hee Tae, a medical student who falls in love during the turbulent times of the Gwangju Uprising. His performance is both heartfelt and compelling
Image: KBS2
Youth of May (2021)
Lee Do Hyun plays Joo Yeo Jeong, the loyal right-hand man to Moon Dong Eun in this revenge plot. His character adds depth and complexity to the story
The Glory (2022)
Image: Netflix
Lee Do Hyun showcases his versatility as Gil Oh Dol, the younger brother of the female lead, Gil O Sol
Clean With Passion For Now (2018-2019)
Image: JTBC
Lee Do Hyun appears as Lee Joon Ho, a baseball player and the younger brother of the main character. His role is small but memorable
Prison Playbook (2017-2018)
Image: tvN
Lee Do Hyun plays Dong Hae Bum, a high school student and a friend of the main character. His performance adds charm to the series
Still 17 (2018)
Image: SBS
Lee Do Hyun stars in this drama, portraying a complex character with a dynamic personality
The Good Bad Mother (2023)
Image: JTBC
Lee Do Hyun makes a special appearance in this drama, adding intrigue to the storyline
Beyond Evil (2021)
Image: JTBC