june 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas Starring Lee Do Hyun

Pujya Doss

Lee Do Hyun plays Go Chung Myung, the former lover of the enigmatic hotel owner Jang Man Wol. His portrayal leaves a lasting impact despite limited screen time

Image: tvN

Hotel Del Luna (2019)

Lee Do Hyun stars as Hong Dae Young, a man who magically transforms back to his 18-year-old self. His performance showcases his versatility and emotional depth

Image: JTBC

18 Again (2020)

In this Netflix original series, Lee Do Hyun plays Lee Eun Hyuk, a medical student and the leader of the survivors. His role demonstrates his exceptional acting range

Sweet Home (2020)

Image: Netflix

Lee Do Hyun portrays Hwang Hee Tae, a medical student who falls in love during the turbulent times of the Gwangju Uprising. His performance is both heartfelt and compelling

Image: KBS2

Youth of May (2021)

Lee Do Hyun plays Joo Yeo Jeong, the loyal right-hand man to Moon Dong Eun in this revenge plot. His character adds depth and complexity to the story

The Glory (2022)

Image: Netflix

Lee Do Hyun showcases his versatility as Gil Oh Dol, the younger brother of the female lead, Gil O Sol

Clean With Passion For Now (2018-2019)

Image: JTBC

Lee Do Hyun appears as Lee Joon Ho, a baseball player and the younger brother of the main character. His role is small but memorable

Prison Playbook (2017-2018)

Image: tvN

Lee Do Hyun plays Dong Hae Bum, a high school student and a friend of the main character. His performance adds charm to the series

Still 17 (2018)

Image: SBS

Lee Do Hyun stars in this drama, portraying a complex character with a dynamic personality

The Good Bad Mother (2023)

Image: JTBC

Lee Do Hyun makes a special appearance in this drama, adding intrigue to the storyline

Beyond Evil (2021)

Image: JTBC

