PUJYA DOSS

may 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas stars who’d play the perfect fiction role

Tall, handsome, with a voice as deep as the ocean, he’s the embodiment of a romantic fantasy lead.

Image: JTBC

Rowoon

With her youthful glow and expressive eyes, she brings a fairy-tale princess to life.

Image: SBS

Kim Yoo-Jung

Petite and powerful, her presence is both enchanting and endearing in any fantasy narrative.

Park Bo-young

Image: tvN

His sharp features and intense gaze make him ideal for brooding, otherworldly characters.

Lee Jae Wook

Image: VAST Entertainment

Graceful and versatile, she can effortlessly switch from a damsel in distress to a warrior princess.

Kim So Hyun

Image: Netflix

With a smile that lights up the screen, he’s the heroic figure in any epic saga.

Ji Chang Wook

Image: tvN

Her stunning beauty and strong screen presence fit perfectly for a mystical queen or a fierce leader.

Han So Hee

Image: JTBC

Hwang In Yeop

Image: KEYEAST Entertainment

His cool demeanor and model-like stature are tailor-made for a charismatic fantasy character.

Her ability to portray complex emotions makes her ideal for multi-layered, fantastical roles.

Shin Hye Sun

Image: JTBC

With his tall frame and soft features, he’s like a character stepped out of a dreamy tale.

Nam Joo Hyuk

Image: MBC

