10 K-dramas stars who’d play the perfect fiction role
Tall, handsome, with a voice as deep as the ocean, he’s the embodiment of a romantic fantasy lead.
Image: JTBC
Rowoon
With her youthful glow and expressive eyes, she brings a fairy-tale princess to life.
Image: SBS
Kim Yoo-Jung
Petite and powerful, her presence is both enchanting and endearing in any fantasy narrative.
Park Bo-young
Image: tvN
His sharp features and intense gaze make him ideal for brooding, otherworldly characters.
Lee Jae Wook
Image: VAST Entertainment
Graceful and versatile, she can effortlessly switch from a damsel in distress to a warrior princess.
Kim So Hyun
Image: Netflix
With a smile that lights up the screen, he’s the heroic figure in any epic saga.
Ji Chang Wook
Image: tvN
Her stunning beauty and strong screen presence fit perfectly for a mystical queen or a fierce leader.
Han So Hee
Image: JTBC
Hwang In Yeop
Image: KEYEAST Entertainment
His cool demeanor and model-like stature are tailor-made for a charismatic fantasy character.
Her ability to portray complex emotions makes her ideal for multi-layered, fantastical roles.
Shin Hye Sun
Image: JTBC
Click Here
With his tall frame and soft features, he’s like a character stepped out of a dreamy tale.
Nam Joo Hyuk
Image: MBC