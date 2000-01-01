Heading 3

june 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Are Actually K-traumas

Sanjukta Choudhury

A nostalgic tale of youth and first love, capturing the bittersweet moments of a young couple navigating life and dreams in the late 1990s and early 2000s

Image credit: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

A modern woman travels back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, becoming entangled in palace intrigue and heartbreaking romance with a prince

Image credit: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

Two childhood friends reunite as adults under drastically different circumstances, leading to a poignant story of love, illness, and redemption

Uncontrollably Fond (2016)

Image credit: KBS

An emotional tale of a middle-aged man and a young woman finding solace in each other’s company while dealing with their hardships

Image credit: tvN

My Mister (2018)

Set during the 1987 Democracy Movement, this drama tells the forbidden love story between a university student and a North Korean spy, leading to a tragic end

Snowdrop (2021)

Image credit: JTBC

A mysterious man and a warm-hearted woman fall in love, only to uncover dark secrets that bind them together in a tragic fate

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018)

Image credit: tvN

A deeply emotional story of childhood friends torn apart by family scheming and reunited by fate, only to face further heartbreak and tragedy

Stairway to Heaven (2004)

Image credit: SBS

A mother returns as a ghost for 49 days to reclaim her place in her family's life, only to discover heart-wrenching truths and learn to say goodbye

Hi Bye, Mama! (2020)

Image credit: tvN

Set in the early 1900s, a Korean boy who grows up in America returns to his homeland and falls in love with an aristocrat’s daughter amidst historical turmoil

Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Image credit: tvN

Set against the backdrop of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, this drama tells a heart-rending love story between a medical student and a nurse

Youth of May (2021)

Image credit: KBS2

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here