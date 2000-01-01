10 K-dramas That Are Actually K-traumas
Sanjukta Choudhury
A nostalgic tale of youth and first love, capturing the bittersweet moments of a young couple navigating life and dreams in the late 1990s and early 2000s
Image credit: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
A modern woman travels back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, becoming entangled in palace intrigue and heartbreaking romance with a prince
Image credit: SBS
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)
Two childhood friends reunite as adults under drastically different circumstances, leading to a poignant story of love, illness, and redemption
Uncontrollably Fond (2016)
Image credit: KBS
An emotional tale of a middle-aged man and a young woman finding solace in each other’s company while dealing with their hardships
Image credit: tvN
My Mister (2018)
Set during the 1987 Democracy Movement, this drama tells the forbidden love story between a university student and a North Korean spy, leading to a tragic end
Snowdrop (2021)
Image credit: JTBC
A mysterious man and a warm-hearted woman fall in love, only to uncover dark secrets that bind them together in a tragic fate
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018)
Image credit: tvN
A deeply emotional story of childhood friends torn apart by family scheming and reunited by fate, only to face further heartbreak and tragedy
Stairway to Heaven (2004)
Image credit: SBS
A mother returns as a ghost for 49 days to reclaim her place in her family's life, only to discover heart-wrenching truths and learn to say goodbye
Hi Bye, Mama! (2020)
Image credit: tvN
Set in the early 1900s, a Korean boy who grows up in America returns to his homeland and falls in love with an aristocrat’s daughter amidst historical turmoil
Mr. Sunshine (2018)
Image credit: tvN
Set against the backdrop of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, this drama tells a heart-rending love story between a medical student and a nurse
Youth of May (2021)
Image credit: KBS2