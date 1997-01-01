Heading 3

10 K-dramas That Are Basically Therapy Sessions

Delving into mental health, this heartwarming drama follows a caregiver and an author, unraveling their traumas and healing through love

Image: tvN.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A man with multiple personalities seeks therapy, unraveling a web of trauma. Balancing humor and emotion, it explores mental health with depth and compassion

Image: MBC.

Kill Me, Heal Me

Poignant and realistic, this drama portrays the challenges of aging and friendship, providing an emotional journey through life's ups and downs

Image: tvN.

Dear My Friends

A heartfelt exploration of friendship and dreams among three aspiring filmmakers. Realistic, witty, and emotionally resonant

Be Melodramatic

Image:  JTBC.

Tackling societal beauty standards, a woman undergoes plastic surgery, navigating self-acceptance and love. A sensitive portrayal of body image and confidence

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC.

Reply 1997

Image: tvN.

Nostalgic and relatable, this series navigates the complexities of youth, friendship, and first love. A heartwarming trip down memory lane

Unveiling the intricacies of modern relationships, it follows three couples navigating love, marriage, and societal expectations. Thoughtful, mature, and introspective

Because This Is My First Life

Image: tvN.

A realistic portrayal of office life, it explores the challenges of a young man entering the corporate world. Honest, impactful, and thought-provoking

Misaeng (Incomplete Life) 

Image: tvN.

A heartwarming story about second chances in love and career, emphasizing the importance of self-discovery and friendship

Romance is a Bonus Book

Image: tvN.

Delicate and introspective, this drama follows a librarian navigating societal expectations and her evolving feelings. A quiet exploration of love and self-discovery

One Spring Night

Image: MBC.

