10 K-dramas That Are Basically Therapy Sessions
Delving into mental health, this heartwarming drama follows a caregiver and an author, unraveling their traumas and healing through love
Image: tvN.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A man with multiple personalities seeks therapy, unraveling a web of trauma. Balancing humor and emotion, it explores mental health with depth and compassion
Image: MBC.
Kill Me, Heal Me
Poignant and realistic, this drama portrays the challenges of aging and friendship, providing an emotional journey through life's ups and downs
Image: tvN.
Dear My Friends
A heartfelt exploration of friendship and dreams among three aspiring filmmakers. Realistic, witty, and emotionally resonant
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC.
Tackling societal beauty standards, a woman undergoes plastic surgery, navigating self-acceptance and love. A sensitive portrayal of body image and confidence
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC.
Reply 1997
Image: tvN.
Nostalgic and relatable, this series navigates the complexities of youth, friendship, and first love. A heartwarming trip down memory lane
Unveiling the intricacies of modern relationships, it follows three couples navigating love, marriage, and societal expectations. Thoughtful, mature, and introspective
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN.
A realistic portrayal of office life, it explores the challenges of a young man entering the corporate world. Honest, impactful, and thought-provoking
Misaeng (Incomplete Life)
Image: tvN.
A heartwarming story about second chances in love and career, emphasizing the importance of self-discovery and friendship
Romance is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN.
Delicate and introspective, this drama follows a librarian navigating societal expectations and her evolving feelings. A quiet exploration of love and self-discovery
One Spring Night
Image: MBC.