may 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Are Better Than a Trip to Korea

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

This drama is set in Seoul, and it captures the sights, sounds, and smells of the city in the 1980s along with the vibe of the neighborhood

This is a drama full of heartwarming moments about five best friends who are doctors. It will also give you a glimpse of Korea's medical system

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist

This action thriller takes place in the capital city of Seoul. It is full of suspense talking about the dark side of the beautiful city

Image: Netflix

My Name

This love story of a North Korean man and a South Korean woman shows you the cultures  of both countries

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You 

This is a historical drama with Seoul and Busan cities as its backdrop. It captures the beautiful landscape of both cities and portrays them well

Image: tvN

Mr. Sunshine

This mafia comedy-drama is full of action and humor that is set in the streets of the capital city of Seoul

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

This is a survival thriller of a group of people within a game that is set in an abandoned factory in the city of Seoul, it gives you a glimpse of the dark side of the city

Squid Game

Image: Netflix

This is a romantic comedy-drama about a dentist who relocates to a beach village and falls in love with a handyman. The plot is based in a tiny town with a friendly community.

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

This is a rom-com drama revolving around a single mother and is set in a small town called Ongsan in South Korea

When the Camellia Blooms 

Image: KBS2

This romantic drama is set in the capital city of Seoul and explores the main theme of mental health and self-acceptance

It's Okay Not to Be Okay 

Image: tvN 

