may 31, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that are Old but Gold 

Pujya Doss

Experience the laughter and warmth in this delightful union of convenience between a leading actress and an idol group leader

Image: KBS2

Full House

Witness the romantic entanglement as a destitute man falls for a wealthy woman posing as his long-lost cousin

Image: SBS

My Girl

Join the laughter and love as a young woman disguises herself as a man, finding romance in a coffee shop owned by a wealthy man

Coffee Prince 

Image: MBC

Explore the clash of classes in this classic, where a spirited girl in a prestigious high school captures the hearts of four popular boys

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers 

Embark on a hilarious and romantic adventure when a wealthy CEO and a stuntwoman swap bodies, creating unexpected sparks

Secret Garden

Image: SBS

Relive the nostalgic charm of the 1980s in this heartwarming coming-of-age tale, following the lives of five friends and their families

Reply 1988 

Image: tvN

Witness love amidst political tension as a South Korean soldier and a dedicated doctor navigate their way through challenging circumstances

Descendants of the Sun 

Image: KBS2

Enter a fantastical realm as a 900-year-old goblin seeks a human bride to end his immortal life, only to fall in love with a grim reaper

Goblin: The Lonely and Great God

Image: tvN

Experience an accidental love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier, defying borders and expectations

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Delve into the heartwarming and everyday lives of five long-time friends who are doctors, as they navigate the complexities of their profession and personal relationships

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

