10 K-dramas that are set in a hotel
A CEO manages a hotel for wandering spirits while addressing her own tragic past in this supernatural drama
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
A divorced couple, who work in the wedding industry, reunites to organize a wedding at a hotel but gets caught up in a murder mystery
Image: tvN
My Secret Hotel
The heir to a luxury hotel empire seeks revenge against those who wronged his family while managing the hotel
Image: MBC
Hotel King
The story revolves around the lives and relationships of individuals connected to a fine-dining restaurant in a hotel
Temperature of Love
Image: SBS
This classic drama follows the lives of hotel employees as they strive to maintain high standards of service
Hotelier
Image: MBC
Miss Lee
Image: tvN
An ordinary office worker unexpectedly becomes the CEO of a small, struggling hotel and tries to turn it around
The lives of two individuals, a flight attendant, and an architect, intersect as they meet at an airport hotel
Image: KBS2
On the Way to the Airport
A family drama centered around a hotel restaurant owner and his family's adventures and challenges
Image: MBC
Man Who Sets the Table
A hotel owner and a former news anchor's lives become entangled in a murder case that unravels their dark secrets
Misty
Image: JTBC
Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand
Image: JTBC
King The Land