10 K-dramas that are set in a hotel

A CEO manages a hotel for wandering spirits while addressing her own tragic past in this supernatural drama 

Image: tvN

Hotel Del Luna 

A divorced couple, who work in the wedding industry, reunites to organize a wedding at a hotel but gets caught up in a murder mystery 

Image: tvN

My Secret Hotel 

The heir to a luxury hotel empire seeks revenge against those who wronged his family while managing the hotel 

Image: MBC

Hotel King 

The story revolves around the lives and relationships of individuals connected to a fine-dining restaurant in a hotel 

Temperature of Love 

Image: SBS

This classic drama follows the lives of hotel employees as they strive to maintain high standards of service 

Hotelier 

Image: MBC

Miss Lee 

Image: tvN

An ordinary office worker unexpectedly becomes the CEO of a small, struggling hotel and tries to turn it around 

The lives of two individuals, a flight attendant, and an architect, intersect as they meet at an airport hotel 

Image: KBS2

On the Way to the Airport

A family drama centered around a hotel restaurant owner and his family's adventures and challenges 

Image: MBC

Man Who Sets the Table 

A hotel owner and a former news anchor's lives become entangled in a murder case that unravels their dark secrets

Misty

Image: JTBC

Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand

Image: JTBC

King The Land 

