10 K-dramas that are very aesthetically pleasing to watch
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Goblin
With breathtaking cinematography and stunning set designs, Goblin transports viewers to a world of fantasy and romance
Set against a backdrop of majestic palaces and picturesque landscapes, this historical drama is a visual feast for the eyes
Image: MBC
The Moon Embracing the Sun
From the opulent interiors of the supernatural hotel to its otherworldly guests, Hotel Del Luna is a visual delight filled with magic and mystery
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
With its sweeping vistas of old Seoul and meticulously recreated historical settings, Mr. Sunshine is a visually stunning epic that transports viewers to another era
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine
This historical romance captivates with its lush cinematography, elaborate costumes, and grand palatial settings
Image: SBS
Scarlet Heart: Ryeo
Set against the backdrop of picturesque coastal towns and shimmering seas, this fantasy romance is a visual treat from start to finish
Image: SBS
The Legend of the Blue Sea
From the picturesque North Korean village to the bustling streets of Seoul, this romantic comedy offers stunning scenery that adds depth to its storytelling
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
With its whimsical fairy tale-inspired sets and dreamlike visuals, this drama creates a captivating world that blurs the line between reality and fantasy
Image: tvN
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Combining real-world settings with a vividly imagined webtoon world, W is a visually inventive drama that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats
W: Two Worlds Apart
Image: MBC
Click Here
This romantic drama delights with its serene landscapes and intimate moments, painting a picture-perfect romance against the backdrop of stunning locations
Encounter
Image: tvN