Heading 3

may 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that are very aesthetically pleasing to watch

Pujya Doss

Image:  tvN

Goblin

With breathtaking cinematography and stunning set designs, Goblin transports viewers to a world of fantasy and romance

Set against a backdrop of majestic palaces and picturesque landscapes, this historical drama is a visual feast for the eyes

Image:  MBC

The Moon Embracing the Sun

From the opulent interiors of the supernatural hotel to its otherworldly guests, Hotel Del Luna is a visual delight filled with magic and mystery

Image:  tvN

Hotel Del Luna

With its sweeping vistas of old Seoul and meticulously recreated historical settings, Mr. Sunshine is a visually stunning epic that transports viewers to another era

Image:  tvN

Mr. Sunshine

This historical romance captivates with its lush cinematography, elaborate costumes, and grand palatial settings

Image:  SBS

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo

Set against the backdrop of picturesque coastal towns and shimmering seas, this fantasy romance is a visual treat from start to finish

Image:  SBS

The Legend of the Blue Sea

From the picturesque North Korean village to the bustling streets of Seoul, this romantic comedy offers stunning scenery that adds depth to its storytelling

Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN

With its whimsical fairy tale-inspired sets and dreamlike visuals, this drama creates a captivating world that blurs the line between reality and fantasy

Image:  tvN

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

Combining real-world settings with a vividly imagined webtoon world, W is a visually inventive drama that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats

W: Two Worlds Apart

Image: MBC

This romantic drama delights with its serene landscapes and intimate moments, painting a picture-perfect romance against the backdrop of stunning locations

Encounter

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here