10 K-dramas That Are Worth Watching Again
With its captivating fantasy world and Gong Yoo's charm, Goblin is an enchanting masterpiece that begs for rewatching
Image: tvN
Goblin
Heartfelt and nostalgic, Reply 1988 celebrates friendship and family bonds, making it a perennial favorite
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
The magnetic love story and North-South Korean backdrop in Crash Landing on You deserve endless revisits
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Deeply emotional, My Mister delivers profound storytelling, offering new insights with each viewing
Image: tvN
My Mister
This honest portrayal of mental health, alongside Jo In-sung and Gong Hyo-jin's performances, remains a compelling rewatch
Image: SBS
It's Okay, That's Love
Song Joong-ki and Song Hye Kyo's sizzling chemistry and action-packed romance ensure repeated enjoyment
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
With its time-bending crime thriller, Signal keeps viewers hooked and engaged during multiple reruns
Signal
Image: tvN
Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo Joo's adventures in a webtoon-reality world continue to captivate with their imaginative journey
Image: MBC
W – Two Worlds
Kim Seo-Hyun's ethereal presence and timeless romance make My Love from the Star a rewatchable classic
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won's hilarious body-swapping antics in Secret Garden ensure endless laughter with every viewing
Image: SBS
Secret Garden