Pujya Doss

may 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Became Global Phenomena

A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, sparking a forbidden romance

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

An ex-convict opens a unique restaurant to take on a ruthless food conglomeratE

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

Young entrepreneurs chase their dreams in the competitive world of tech startups

Start-Up

Image: tvN

A mafia lawyer seeks justice with dark humor and unconventional methods

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

Follows the lives of doctors and friends working in the same hospital 

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

A historical zombie thriller set in Korea's Joseon period

Kingdom

Image: Netflix

A children's book writer and a psychiatric hospital caregiver find love and healing

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN

Military and medical personnel balance duty and love during deployments 

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

A goblin and a grim reaper form an unlikely friendship in a tale of immortality and love 

Goblin

Image: tvN

An alien professor falls in love with a top actress over centuries

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

