Pujya Doss

MARCH 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that boost your confidence 

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

A heartwarming journey through the lives of friends and family in a nostalgic 1980s neighborhood, teaching the value of love, friendship, and nostalgia

Follow the inspiring story of a young weightlifter who learns about strength, love, and self-acceptance as she pursues her dreams at a sports university

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

After facing adversity, a young man opens a bar in Itaewon to chase his dreams and challenge societal norms, inspiring viewers to persevere

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class 

A gripping time-travel romance where a CEO learns to appreciate the present, inspiring us to cherish the moments that shape our futures

Image: tvN

Tomorrow with You 

This drama delves into self-esteem and self-acceptance as a college student undergoes plastic surgery and learns that true beauty comes from within

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

A comedic yet touching story about a struggling job seeker who finds unexpected support in her new workplace, highlighting the importance of resilience

Image: MBC

Radiant Office 

Image: tvN

A delightful tale of love and friendship among three housemates with contrasting personalities, showing that finding one's path in life is an ongoing journey

Because This is My First Life 

A high school romance where characters discover they are living in a webtoon, challenging destiny and inspiring us to take control of our own lives

Image: MBC

Extraordinary You 

A quirky time-loop drama that encourages personal growth by forcing an arrogant boss to relive the same day, learning valuable life lessons along the way

Feel Good To Die 

Image: KBS2

Follow a group of doctors as they navigate the challenges of life, love, and their profession, reminding us of the power of friendship and perseverance

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

