10 K-dramas that boost your confidence
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A heartwarming journey through the lives of friends and family in a nostalgic 1980s neighborhood, teaching the value of love, friendship, and nostalgia
Follow the inspiring story of a young weightlifter who learns about strength, love, and self-acceptance as she pursues her dreams at a sports university
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
After facing adversity, a young man opens a bar in Itaewon to chase his dreams and challenge societal norms, inspiring viewers to persevere
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
A gripping time-travel romance where a CEO learns to appreciate the present, inspiring us to cherish the moments that shape our futures
Image: tvN
Tomorrow with You
This drama delves into self-esteem and self-acceptance as a college student undergoes plastic surgery and learns that true beauty comes from within
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A comedic yet touching story about a struggling job seeker who finds unexpected support in her new workplace, highlighting the importance of resilience
Image: MBC
Radiant Office
Image: tvN
A delightful tale of love and friendship among three housemates with contrasting personalities, showing that finding one's path in life is an ongoing journey
Because This is My First Life
A high school romance where characters discover they are living in a webtoon, challenging destiny and inspiring us to take control of our own lives
Image: MBC
Extraordinary You
A quirky time-loop drama that encourages personal growth by forcing an arrogant boss to relive the same day, learning valuable life lessons along the way
Feel Good To Die
Image: KBS2
Follow a group of doctors as they navigate the challenges of life, love, and their profession, reminding us of the power of friendship and perseverance
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN