10 K-dramas That Challenge Genre Conventions
A comedic monarch's twist Queen Cheorin with a modern man's soul. Royal hilarity and unexpected antics
Image: tvN
Mr. Queen
Teacher and student body swap, blending adulthood with high school antics. Lessons in humor and heart
Image: KBS2
Big
A shy chef, a flirtatious ghost, and a pinch of comedy. Love and mystery in the kitchen's simmering pot
Image: tvN
Oh My Ghost
An amusement park CEO with a split personality surreal romance amid the carnival chaos
Image: SBS
Hyde, Jekyll, Me
A 37-year-old Dae-young is on the verge of being divorced with Da-jung finds himself inside his 18-year-old body
Image: JTBC
18 Again
Hilarious swap CEO and stuntwoman. Chaos laughs, and a dash of unexpected love
Image: SBS
Secret Garden
A monthly body switch journey for one woman. Love, identity, and heartfelt storytelling
Image: JTBC
The Beauty Inside
An unknown idol's body, a god's possession. A romantic fantasy with a unique twist
Image: tvN
The Heavenly Idol
Deceased men switch bodies, a quest for closure in the afterlife. A touch of the extraordinary
Image: SBS
Please Come Back, Mister
Time travel swaps past and present selves life-altering adventures and self-discovery
Image: tvN
Familiar Wife