10 K-dramas That Deserve More Attention
Image: tvN
Search: WWW
Empowering drama focusing on three ambitious women working in the competitive world of web portals, highlighting career growth, friendship, and romance
A unique blend of fantasy and romance, following a woman who can control time and her journey to find love and purpose
Image: JTBC
The Light in Your Eyes
Delightful travel-themed romance showcasing the adventures of a diverse group of tourists in France, unraveling personal stories and unexpected connections
Image: JTBC
The Package
An engaging fusion of historical and medical genres, featuring a modern-day doctor transported back in time to the Joseon era
Image: tvN
Live Up to Your Name
A deeply emotional and thought-provoking story of a schoolteacher who kidnaps a young girl she suspects is being abused, exploring themes of motherhood and sacrifice
Image: tvN
Mother
Entertaining fantasy romance about a man who gets a chance to rewrite his marital life after a mysterious encounter, exploring alternate realities and second chances
Image: tvN
Familiar Wife
Image: MBC
Gripping thriller following a group of people who get the chance to reset their lives by going back in time, but soon realize the consequences are deadly
365: Repeat the Year
A dark comedy about three women seeking revenge on those who wronged them, forming an unlikely bond through their shared quest for justice
Image: tvN
Avengers Social Club
Intense and realistic portrayal of the lives of police officers, exploring their challenges, relationships, and the harsh realities of their profession
Live
Image: tvN
Click Here
Action-packed drama focusing on a group of vigilantes seeking justice for their loved ones, utilizing their diverse skills to fight against crime
The Guardians (Lookout)
Image: MBC