Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Deserve More Attention

Image: tvN

Search: WWW 

Empowering drama focusing on three ambitious women working in the competitive world of web portals, highlighting career growth, friendship, and romance

A unique blend of fantasy and romance, following a woman who can control time and her journey to find love and purpose

Image: JTBC

The Light in Your Eyes 

Delightful travel-themed romance showcasing the adventures of a diverse group of tourists in France, unraveling personal stories and unexpected connections

Image: JTBC

The Package

An engaging fusion of historical and medical genres, featuring a modern-day doctor transported back in time to the Joseon era

Image: tvN

Live Up to Your Name 

A deeply emotional and thought-provoking story of a schoolteacher who kidnaps a young girl she suspects is being abused, exploring themes of motherhood and sacrifice

Image: tvN

Mother 

Entertaining fantasy romance about a man who gets a chance to rewrite his marital life after a mysterious encounter, exploring alternate realities and second chances

Image: tvN

Familiar Wife 

Image: MBC

Gripping thriller following a group of people who get the chance to reset their lives by going back in time, but soon realize the consequences are deadly

365: Repeat the Year 

A dark comedy about three women seeking revenge on those who wronged them, forming an unlikely bond through their shared quest for justice

Image: tvN

Avengers Social Club 

Intense and realistic portrayal of the lives of police officers, exploring their challenges, relationships, and the harsh realities of their profession

Live 

Image: tvN

Action-packed drama focusing on a group of vigilantes seeking justice for their loved ones, utilizing their diverse skills to fight against crime

The Guardians (Lookout)

Image: MBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here