A perfect example of enemies to friends and friends to lovers. The two’s love-and-hate relationship finally turned out well to the point where they both fell deeply in love and got married.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Source: tvN
A drama about an unhappy married couple, who divorce each other. Da Young’s wish to get back to his 18 self gets fulfilled. But he falls in love with her all over again and remarries his wife when everything gets normal.
18 Again
Source: JTBC
A very emotional story about a girl who lost her vision and an angel who came down to help her find her true love only to fall in love with her. The emotional story made the wedding scene more memorable.
Angel’s Last Mission
Source: KBS2
A lot of heartbreaking and romantic moments stole people’s hearts when Dal Mi and Do San finally worked it out and got married.
Start-Up
Source: tvN
One of the most heartwarming scenes in the drama What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim was when Mii Soo and Lee Young Joon got married. Their wedding was indeed one of the best weddings in the history of K-dramas.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
The super hit teen drama of 2020, was a combination of super funny, cute, romantic, and thus emotional. The part when Lim Jo Kyung’s sister Hee Kyung and Joon Woo’s wedding was deeply adored by many fans.
True Beauty
Source: tvN
The romantic drama was based on a true story, which is more enjoyable when observed. The ending where Hye Jin and Sung Joon’s big day finally arrived fans, couldn't help but fall in love with both of them.
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
A funny yet emotional K-drama that was released in 2017 was loved by many fans. The ending was yet more beautiful after Do Bong Soon and Min Hyuk’s wedding.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
Many people liked the epic fantasy drama, and the ending made people shed tears. After Lee Yeon and Ji Ah finally tied the knot and achieved their happily ever after.
Tale of the Nine Tailed
Source: tvN
Fans awaited the marriage of Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak. The actress's beautiful wedding gown reveal was heart-fluttering for drama fans.
Goblin
Source: tvN