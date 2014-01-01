10 K-Dramas That Feature North Korea
In Spy Myung Wol, North Korean spy Han Myung Wol's mission is complicated when she falls for a South Korean star, exploring loyalty and patriotism amid conflict
Spy Myung Wol
Source: KBS
Iris is a spy thriller K-drama centered on the North-South Korea conflict. South Korean NSS members combat a potential North Korean invasion, delving into patriotism, loyalty, and historical tensions
Iris
Source: KBS
A K-drama inspired by La Casa De Papel, set in a divided Korea where a mint produces a unified currency. Thieves plan a heist, creating a thrilling twist
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
Source: Netflix
Snowdrop stirred controversy with a North-South romance amid South Korea's political turmoil. Young Ro and Soo Ho fall in love, but his true identity as a North Korean spy surfaces
Snowdrop
Source: Jtbc
Blow Breeze portrays North Korean defector Mi Po-ong's life in South Korea, her romance with Lee Jang Goo, and a family inheritance conflict
Blow Breeze
Source: MBC
Crash Landing on You is a popular K-drama about a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer's unexpected romance, featuring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who married in 2022
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
North and South Korea's relationship takes center stage in this K-drama. Hwang Jung Min and Kim Jung-eun portray scientists in a cross-border romance, facing political turmoil and working for a common goal
Source: TV Chosun
Korean Peninsula
City Hunter is a gripping K-drama centered on revenge, politics, and love. Lee Yoon Sung seeks vengeance on North Korean officials but falls for Kim Nana. With unexpected twists, this drama defies stereotypes and promises thrilling adventures
Source: SBS
City Hunter
Set in a kingdom descended from the Joseon Dynasty, this K-drama follows Crown Prince Lee Jae Ha and Kim Hang Ah. Amidst political challenges, their love faces trials, blending intrigue and romance
The King 2 Hearts
Source: MBC
Doctor Stranger (2014) stars Lee Jong Suk as Park Hoon, a gifted surgeon tricked into North Korea. Love, loss, and his journey to becoming a surgeon in South Korea unfold
Doctor Stranger
Source: SBS