PUJYA DOSS

may 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that feel like a warm hug

Healing seaside town + grumpy dentist + handyman with a secret = heartwarming smiles and slow-burn romance

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha Cha Cha 

Fake dating with a CEO? Hilarious chaos ensues, leading to real feelings and unexpected twists

Image: SBS

Business Proposal 

Aspiring weightlifter + grumpy swimmer + supportive childhood friend = gym feels second lead syndrome and pure joy

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC

Superhuman strength + adorably grumpy CEO + quirky childhood crush = laughter, action, and girl crush galore

Strong Girl Bong Soon 

Image: JTBC

Rich heiress crash-lands in North Korea + stoic military officer = forbidden love, culture clashes, and heartwarming sacrifices

Crash Landing on You 

 Image: tvN

Struggling guesthouse + misfit roommates + unexpected romance = hilarious hijinks, found family, and second chances at love

Welcome to Waikiki 

 Image: JTBC

Five doctors, one band, and a lifetime of friendship + heartwarming patients + surprise romance = tissues, laughter, and an ode to found family

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

Mr. Queen 

Image: tvN

Modern chef trapped in the body of a Joseon queen + grumpy king with a hidden past = gender-bending comedy, unexpected friendship, and a love story for the ages

Childhood friends in 80s Seoul + first loves, family ties, and growing up = nostalgia overload, heartwarming moments, and a love letter to a simpler time

Reply 1988 

Image: tvN

Aging screenwriter + grumpy editor with a secret crush = second chances at love, rediscovering dreams, and proving age is just a number

Romance is a Bonus Book 

 Image: tvN

