10 K-dramas that feel like therapy
Follows five doctors' friendship, love, and professional lives intertwined in a hospital. Heartwarming stories of hope, healing, and friendship.
Hospital Playlist
Set in 1988, portrays the everyday lives of five families in a Seoul neighborhood. Heartfelt, nostalgic, and relatable family dynamics.
Reply 1988
A romance blossoms between a psychiatric ward caretaker and a children's book author. Addresses mental health struggles with empathy and understanding.
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Depicts the journey of a weightlifter and her friends at a sports university. Refreshing, light-hearted, and motivating with strong friendships.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Follows the unlikely bond between a middle-aged man and a woman facing hardships. Poignant, realistic, and explores the healing power of human connection.
My Mister
Centers on a single mother's resilience and love life in a small town. Heartfelt, humorous, and explores societal judgments with warmth.
When the Camellia Blooms
Crash Landing on You
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, falling in love with an army officer. Romantic, adventurous, and bridges cultural differences with humor.
A goblin and a grim reaper form an unlikely friendship while helping souls pass on. Blend of fantasy, romance, and poignant storytelling.
Goblin
A lawyer helps a former weightlifter regain her confidence and health. Inspirational, romantic, and promotes self-love and acceptance.
Oh My Venus
Follows a woman with superhuman strength, her crush, and a serial kidnapper. Quirky, funny, and empowering with a dash of romance.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
