Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that feel like therapy

Follows five doctors' friendship, love, and professional lives intertwined in a hospital. Heartwarming stories of hope, healing, and friendship. 

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

Set in 1988, portrays the everyday lives of five families in a Seoul neighborhood. Heartfelt, nostalgic, and relatable family dynamics. 

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

A romance blossoms between a psychiatric ward caretaker and a children's book author. Addresses mental health struggles with empathy and understanding. 

Image: tvN

It's Okay Not to Be Okay 

Depicts the journey of a weightlifter and her friends at a sports university. Refreshing, light-hearted, and motivating with strong friendships. 

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

Image: MBC

Follows the unlikely bond between a middle-aged man and a woman facing hardships. Poignant, realistic, and explores the healing power of human connection. 

My Mister 

Image: tvN

Centers on a single mother's resilience and love life in a small town. Heartfelt, humorous, and explores societal judgments with warmth. 

When the Camellia Blooms 

Image: KBS2

Crash Landing on You 

Image: tvN

A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, falling in love with an army officer. Romantic, adventurous, and bridges cultural differences with humor. 

A goblin and a grim reaper form an unlikely friendship while helping souls pass on. Blend of fantasy, romance, and poignant storytelling. 

Goblin 

Image: tvN

A lawyer helps a former weightlifter regain her confidence and health. Inspirational, romantic, and promotes self-love and acceptance. 

Oh My Venus 

Image: KBS2

Follows a woman with superhuman strength, her crush, and a serial kidnapper. Quirky, funny, and empowering with a dash of romance. 

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon 

Image: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here