10 K-dramas that have the power to comfort you

A young man with autism spectrum disorder and his uncle form a trauma cleaning company, helping to heal the bereaved and learn the truth about their loved ones' deaths
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a jack-of-all-trades handyman. The villagers' warm-heartedness and sense of community help her to heal
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives, finding solace in their strong friendship
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A single mother runs a bar in a small town, facing prejudice and discrimination. A mysterious stranger arrives in town and falls in love with her, protecting her from harm and helping her to find her strength
Image: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms
A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse with traumatic pasts find love and healing in each other.
Image: tvN
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
A mysterious pojangmacha, a Korean street food stall, is run by a woman who can enter people's dreams to help them solve their problems and heal their emotional wounds
Image: JTBC
Mystic Pop-Up Bar
Five young women in their twenties live together in a sharehouse and navigate the challenges of love, career, and friendship
Hello, My Twenties!
Image: JTBC
Five friends and their families lived in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988. The heartwarming story of their friendship and coming-of-age journey captures the essence of nostalgia and community
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A psychiatrist with obsessive-compulsive disorder and a top actress with dissociative identity disorder fall in love and help each other to heal from their emotional wounds
It's Okay, That's Love
Image: SBS
A man on the brink of divorce and bankruptcy is given a second chance at life when he wakes up to find himself back in high school. He uses this opportunity to mend his relationships with his family and friends