10 K-dramas that made us believe in fairytale love
A centuries-old goblin seeks love and redemption, entwined with a mortal woman's fate. A tale of magic and romance
Goblin
A mermaid returns to the modern world to find her love, with a conman caught in destiny's net
Legend of the Blue Sea
An alien's enduring love for a famous actress spans centuries, as they navigate life's challenges together
My Love from the Star
Reality and a webtoon world collide when a surgeon meets the hero from her father's comic book
W: Two Worlds
Dreams foretell the future for a prosecutor and a journalist, weaving romance amid changing destinies
While You Were Sleeping
A modern woman is transported to the Goryeo Dynasty, encountering love, rivalry, and royalty
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
A cursed hotel for ghosts and a kind-hearted hotelier set the stage for supernatural love stories
Hotel Del Luna
Parallel worlds collide when a king and a detective find love and intrigue transcending dimensions
The King: Eternal Monarch
A woman who has only 100 days to live makes a deal with a deity who can grant wishes, but the deal comes with a deadly price
Doom at Your Service
A college student accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho, and the two must cohabit until she finds a way to get the marble back
My Roommate Is a Gumiho
