10 K-Dramas that Make Us Believe in Reincarnation

My Love from the Star

If you watch the clips and trailers, you’ll see that it’s about a quiet and mysterious alien who meets a self-important actress

A goblin and a reaper navigate immortality, tied by past lives. Their reincarnation themes add depth to this epic fantasy

Goblin

This one is a combination of two fun themes: reincarnation and body-switching. Park Bo Young and Ahn Hyo Seop play characters who get immediately reborn into new bodies after dying in separate incidents

Abyss

The heroine in this story is a sassy hotel owner named Man Wol who has lived for more than a thousand years. It’s played by the chic IU 

Hotel Del Luna 

The lead female character in this story is stuck in service as a punishment. For the past 500 years, she has been trying to settle the grudges of 100,000 souls to make up for her sins

Mystic Pop-Up Bar

After being murdered by one of the family members Hyun Woo later wakes up in 1987 and discovers that he has been reincarnated into the body of Jin Do Jun, the youngest grandson of the Soonyang family

Reborn Rich

Ban Ji Eum is a woman who has been reincarnated 18 times. She can remember all her past lives, which span nearly a thousand years

See You in My 19th Life 

Past lives of freedom fighters and a modern novelist converge, blending historical and contemporary themes

Chicago Typewriter

A woman who transforms into different people every week finds a man who recognizes her through her reincarnations

The Beauty Inside

During many centuries the mountain guardian lives his life in human form in search for the reincarnation of his lost first love and eradicates supernatural beings

Tale of the Nine-Tailed

