10 K-dramas that make you miss your girlfriend

A heartwarming story of a female weightlifter and a male swimmer who find love and support in each other while chasing their athletic dreams. You'll miss the cute couple moments and their unwavering encouragement for one another.
A fun rom-com about a talented idol who falls for a museum curator who secretly fangirls over him. This drama will make you miss the thrill of having a secret crush and the excitement of a blossoming romance.
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
A South Korean woman paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a handsome soldier who protects her. This drama will touch your heart with its forbidden love story and the sacrifices they make for each other.
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A woman who sees future events in her dreams meets a man who tries to change them. This drama will make you miss the feeling of having someone who cares about you enough to fight for your future happiness.
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
A narcissistic boss relies on his super-competent secretary but is shocked when she quits. This drama will make you miss the supportive and dependable presence your girlfriend brings to your life.
Image: tvN
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
A doctor and a special forces captain fall in love in a war-torn zone. This drama will make you miss the feeling of having someone who would go to great lengths to protect you.
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Image: tvN
A centuries-old goblin searches for his bride to end his curse and finds her in a cheerful high school student. This drama is a beautiful fantasy romance that will make you miss the feeling of finding your soulmate.
Goblin: The Great and Lonely God
A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a wealthy CEO. This drama is a fun mix of action and romance that will make you miss having someone who can always keep you safe.
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon
Five doctor friends navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and loss at a hospital. This heartwarming drama will make you miss the close friendships and the feeling of having someone to confide in.
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Two best friends who dream of unconventional careers support each other through their struggles. This drama will make you miss the unwavering support and encouragement you get from a best friend and lover.