april 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that make you miss your girlfriend

Pujya Doss

Image: JTBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

A heartwarming story of a female weightlifter and a male swimmer who find love and support in each other while chasing their athletic dreams. You'll miss the cute couple moments and their unwavering encouragement for one another.

A fun rom-com about a talented idol who falls for a museum curator who secretly fangirls over him. This drama will make you miss the thrill of having a secret crush and the excitement of a blossoming romance.

Image: tvN

Her Private Life 

A South Korean woman paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a handsome soldier who protects her. This drama will touch your heart with its forbidden love story and the sacrifices they make for each other.

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You 

A woman who sees future events in her dreams meets a man who tries to change them. This drama will make you miss the feeling of having someone who cares about you enough to fight for your future happiness.

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping 

A narcissistic boss relies on his super-competent secretary but is shocked when she quits. This drama will make you miss the supportive and dependable presence your girlfriend brings to your life.

Image: tvN

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

A doctor and a special forces captain fall in love in a war-torn zone. This drama will make you miss the feeling of having someone who would go to great lengths to protect you.

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun 

Image: tvN

A centuries-old goblin searches for his bride to end his curse and finds her in a cheerful high school student. This drama is a beautiful fantasy romance that will make you miss the feeling of finding your soulmate.

Goblin: The Great and Lonely God

A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a wealthy CEO. This drama is a fun mix of action and romance that will make you miss having someone who can always keep you safe.

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon

Five doctor friends navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and loss at a hospital. This heartwarming drama will make you miss the close friendships and the feeling of having someone to confide in.

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

Two best friends who dream of unconventional careers support each other through their struggles. This drama will make you miss the unwavering support and encouragement you get from a best friend and lover.

Fight for My Way 

Image: KBS2

